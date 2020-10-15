Provost+Announces+Spring+2021+Academic+Calendar

On Thursday, October 15, SLU’s Provost Office announced the revised spring 2021 academic calendar. The spring semester will now begin on Thursday, January 28, with days off on Wednesday, February 17, Thursday, March 11 and Friday, April 2 instead of the week-long spring break and easter break of a typical spring semester. The last day of classes will be Monday, May 10, with a study day on Tuesday, May 11 and final exams May 12-18. Commencement plans are tentatively scheduled for the weekend of May 22.