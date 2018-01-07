Men rally for first A-10 win

Close Redshirt junior D.J. Foreman lays the ball into the hoop against Richmond. Foreman scored a career-high 16 points in the game. Saint Louis University Athletics Saint Louis University Athletics Redshirt junior D.J. Foreman lays the ball into the hoop against Richmond. Foreman scored a career-high 16 points in the game.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

SLU Men’s Basketball trailed by as much as 10 points early in the second half, before a late rally in a 69-62 rout of conference foe Richmond on Saturday, Jan. 6, at Chaifetz Arena.

The Billikens’ offense was cold throughout the bulk of the first half, but a couple of small runs early in the half gave SLU a 21-12 lead with 8:24 to play. However, Richmond went on a rally of their own, closing the SLU lead to just one point at the half.

The second half got off to a rough start, with Richmond jumping ahead 41-31.

A four-point play from sophomore forward Jalen Johnson sparked an 18-4 run through the middle of the second half, and SLU went back on top, 51-47. Richmond kept it close, but SLU held on for the first A-10 win of the season.

The bulk of the scoring in the game happened without freshman guard Jordan Goodwin. He left the game with 14:12 left in the first half due to an ankle injury. He didn’t return to the game, and his status is unknown as of press time.

Three Billikens shot in double figures: Redshirt forward D.J. Foreman scored a career-high 16 points, shooting 7-9 from the field; senior guard Davell Roby scored 15, going 7-10 from the charity stripe; and freshman forward Hasahn French was one rebound shy of a double-double (14 points, 9 rebounds).

It’s a quick turnaround for the Billikens, as they host conference foe Rhode Island at Chaifetz Arena for a 6 p.m. tip on Tuesday, Jan. 9.