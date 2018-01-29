New Men’s Soccer head coach selected

SLU Director of Athletics Chris May (right) presents new SLU Men's Soccer Head Coach Kevin Kalish with a jersey. Kalish was introduced to the media on Mon., Jan. 22.

SLU Director of Athletics Chris May (right) presents new SLU Men's Soccer Head Coach Kevin Kalish with a jersey. Kalish was introduced to the media on Mon., Jan. 22.

It’s a homecoming for new head coach of SLU Men’s Soccer. Kevin Kalish, a SLU alumnus, was introduced as the seventh head coach of SLU Men’s Soccer at Chaifetz Arena on Monday, Jan. 22. Kalish wore the blue and white in 1997 and 1998, also serving as an assistant coach for the Billikens in 1999 and 2000.

SLU Director of Athletics Chris May praised Kalish’s commitment to SLU’s goals and values. “What we really looked for is someone who carried our objectives and values on their sleeve, [and is] really understanding that it’s about the student athlete, how you educate, how you compete, and how you build community.”

Kalish laid out his goals for the program, saying “We will graduate our student athletes, we will win A-10 championships, be in the NCAAs consistently, and we will also be heavily involved in giving back to this great city and community.” According to Kalish, these goals will be accomplished by “…surround[ing] ourselves with great people…” and “…focus[ing] on the future…”

Above all, Kalish is happy to be back at SLU. “I’m excited to be back. As a lifelong St. Louisan and an alum, it’s a dream come true to be a Billiken again.”

Like many of SLU’s athletic teams, engaging the community will be a big part of Kalish’s tenure at SLU. “Anytime you’re building a program, you’ve got to develop relationships and give more than you take, so our staff and players will be heavily involved in the community—not only the external St. Louis community, but the university community.”

Prior to returning to SLU, Kalish was the Vice President and Missouri Boys Club Director for St. Louis Scott Gallagher. Kalish also served as the head coach at SIU Edwardsville from 2008-2013, transitioning the program from NCAA Division II to Division I.