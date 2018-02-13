Tennis loses in home opener

SLU Men’s Tennis kicked off their season Friday, Jan. 26 against Northern Illinois University. The Billikens had a rough time in Illinois, falling 7-0. Some hard-fought matches came from the road trip with senior Juan Calero narrowly falling to NIU’s Georg Lundkvist 7-6, 5-7, 10-2. The men continued their road kick the next day to face off against Omaha. SLU dropped 0-2 for the season after a close 4-3 loss. The Billikens set out on the road again last weekend, playing Saturday, Feb. 3. The Bills played against Arkansas and lost 6-1, making their overall record 0-3. Sophomore Justin Nogalski defeated Josh Bortnick 7-5, 7-5. The Billikens will play their home opener on Friday, Feb. 9 against Eastern Illinois at 1 p.m.

SLU Women’s Tennis continued non-conference play against Purdue University on Friday, Jan. 26. The Billikens lost in Indiana 7-0 with Ally and Cassie McKenzie putting in good performances, but losing 7-5, 6-2 and 6-4, 6-4 respectively. The Bills came home for their first home match against Eastern Illinois. SLU lost 5-2 with the two individual wins coming from Mariluz Rojo against Grace Summers 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 and Alba Salinas against Karla Contreras 6-2, 6-4. SLU moves their overall record to 0-4. SLU Women’s Tennis returns to action on Thursday, Feb. 8 as they travel to take on Murray State.