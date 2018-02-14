Four Players Off Men’s Basketball Team

SLU Men's Basketball head coach Travis Ford addresses the media on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Freshman guard Jordan Goodwin has been suspended for the remainder of the season.

Early on Tuesday, Feb. 13, the Office of the President sent out an email formalizing the end of the Title IX investigation that began after three women reported a sexual assault on Sept. 24 2017. As reported in local media, freshman guard Jordan Goodwin has been suspended for two months on the grounds of “violating school policy.” In a statement issued by Goodwin he stated, “I am sad to leave my team, but I look forward to returning to Team Blue in May.” Goodwin is expected to be the only player that will remain at SLU after the investigation.

As of Tuesday morning, Goodwin was preparing to move back home to Bellville, Ill. Out of the three other players who haven’t played all season, Ty Graves has withdrawn from SLU to continue his education elsewhere. Redshirt junior guard Adonys Henriquez and redshirt sophomore guard Jermaine Bishop have both been out of practice for the past two weeks. Henriquez recently signed with an agent to pursue other opportunities.

According to the University, none of the four suspended athletes are enrolled at SLU.

Head coach Travis Ford commented on the investigation in a press conference at Chaifetz Arena on Tuesday afternoon.

“Continue to support us…we are trying to make this program the best program and improve it from…where I took over…from where it was…[we’re] trying to get back to the top 10 and make it a program that everybody can be very proud of in this city.”