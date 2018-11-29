The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News

Menu
Filed under Commentary, Opinion

Reflecting on 2018’s “October Surprises”

Jakob Benedetti, Staff WriterNovember 29, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






American politics are unique, and not in a good way. Anyone who spends time studying our electoral process and how we choose to conduct our elections will quickly find that there are many facets of our system which are the way that they are simply because that’s the way things are. This resistance to new and changing ideas about how democratic elections should be conducted has led to numerous idiosyncratic tendencies and concepts that are unique to American politics, such as the electoral college, the two-party system itself and the system of legalized bribery we have that passes for campaign finance.

These are mostly nonexistent in other developed democracies. It doesn’t help that the Founding Fathers literally wrote the Constitution with the purpose of stifling efforts at popular reform, but I digress.

One such anomaly of the American political process is the concept of an “October Surprise.” This basically applies to any major political or media-driven event in the month leading up to a national election that has the power to potentially alter the outcome of said election. Famous examples from history include Nixon’s fake peace agreement with Vietnam in 1972, the Iran-Contra indictments that contributed to Bush’s loss in 1992 and Mitt Romney’s famous “47 percent” tape in 2012. One could also point to the letter that James Comey sent to Congress weeks before the 2016 election which significantly dampened Hillary’s already dismal approval rating. All of these events were unforeseeable by the general public and likely had significant impacts on the election results—though not all necessarily altered the outcome.

In 2018, there were at least two events that happened leading up to election day that I would classify as October Surprises: the Kavanaugh hearing, and the caravan.

The Kavanaugh hearing, while a loss for the country, succeeded in shifting the political discourse of races around the country from larger issues like healthcare, education and the economy, to cultural issues like abortion, sexual assault and the role of women in society.

Although it served as yet another episode in the #MeToo movement, women and allied voters who lean democratic and who would’ve been motivated by this were already extremely enthusiastic for the midterms.

However, I would argue this shifting of focus towards cultural issues which typically motivates GOP base voters did just that, and at the very least reduced the numerical and enthusiasm advantage the Democrats had headed into the final stretches of the election. It seems to me that the Republicans should nominate alleged sexual predators at every chance they get since their voters don’t seem to care (remember “Grab ‘em by the pussy”?).
The caravan was also clearly a win for the GOP, but unlike the Kavanaugh debacle—which at least was a relevant event that deserved people’s attention—the caravan was clearly a total farce invented by Trump to further drive Republican base turnout. It was 100 percent enabled by corporate media. Not only was the caravan thousands of miles from the U.S. border when Trump began talking about it, but it was also still thousands of miles from the border when he sent troops there. On top of that, he and nearly everyone in the media stopped talking about it literally the day after the election. If that doesn’t make it as clear as day that it wasn’t actually a real issue and was just a talking point manufactured for cynical political purposes, I don’t know what would.

Just because the troops were willing to spend Thanksgiving in the desert, that doesn’t mean they should’ve had to because their commander-in-chief had no qualms with wasting tax dollars and separating them from their families. All to stoke more fear and division before an election.

Obviously, stuff happening right before an election isn’t unique to the U.S., but the notion of an “October Surprise” is because of the failure of the media to do accurate, issue-oriented journalism. As 2018 showed us, politicians have learned they can manipulate the media to totally shift the narrative surrounding an election as long as they’re willing to abandon all principle and integrity. My advice: vote 100 percent of the time, but never, ever take what the media or the candidates are saying at face-value.

About the Writer
Jakob Benedetti, Staff Writer

Jakob Benedetti is a freshman student living in Gries. Originally from Kansas City, he is
currently studying political science and economics, with a minor...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Commentary

We can’t all be friends
We can’t all be friends
An honest review of the iPhone XR
An honest review of the iPhone XR
A response to “No vote: Still political”
A response to “No vote: Still political”
Misconceptions About Immigration
Misconceptions About Immigration
Why Local Elections Matter
Why Local Elections Matter

Other stories filed under Opinion

We can’t all be friends
We can’t all be friends
An honest review of the iPhone XR
An honest review of the iPhone XR
A response to “No vote: Still political”
A response to “No vote: Still political”
An Editorial Board Statement on “No Vote: Still Political”
An Editorial Board Statement on “No Vote: Still Political”
No Vote: Still Political
No Vote: Still Political
Navigate Left
  • Reflecting on 2018’s “October Surprises”

    Commentary

    We can’t all be friends

  • Reflecting on 2018’s “October Surprises”

    Commentary

    An honest review of the iPhone XR

  • Reflecting on 2018’s “October Surprises”

    Commentary

    A response to “No vote: Still political”

  • Reflecting on 2018’s “October Surprises”

    Commentary

    Misconceptions About Immigration

  • Reflecting on 2018’s “October Surprises”

    Commentary

    Why Local Elections Matter

  • Reflecting on 2018’s “October Surprises”

    Commentary

    Challenging Categories: International Students at SLU-Madrid

  • Reflecting on 2018’s “October Surprises”

    Commentary

    The Woes of Senioritis

  • Reflecting on 2018’s “October Surprises”

    Commentary

    Digital Access Codes: One Step Closer to Hell

  • Reflecting on 2018’s “October Surprises”

    Commentary

    Thoughts on Lenten Dieting

  • Reflecting on 2018’s “October Surprises”

    Commentary

    The Hardest Part of Vegetarianism

Navigate Right
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University
Reflecting on 2018’s “October Surprises”