Sucker for the Jonas Brothers’ Reunion

On Thursday, the world woke to news that the Jonas Brothers were reuniting and releasing new music. For fans like myself, it had been a long and arduous wait.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, brothers from New Jersey, had dominated the pop world a decade ago. Formed in the early 2000s, the band was a powerhouse, not only touring the world with their extremely popular music but also starring in their own Disney Channel show and in the Camp Rock movie franchise, at the same time helping to launch the careers of other pop stars like Demi Lovato. They were unique—a boyband that played their own instruments and wrote their own refreshingly original and unique pop/rock music. During that time, the Jonas Brothers put out several albums and traveled the world, gaining a following of fiercely dedicated fans. I was one of those fans. I had seen the Jonas Brothers 9 times before they devastatingly broke up in 2013. So, when the news broke that the brothers were reuniting this year, I was ecstatic, and anxious to see what song would be our introduction to the new and improved Jonas Brothers.

Thankfully, after six long years, the band did not make fans wait any longer, and released their first single, “Sucker,” and its deliriously fun music video at midnight on Thursday. “Sucker,” a fast and fun song, fits seamlessly into both the Jonas Brothers’ previous music catalogue and today’s pop music sound. The song is driven by an infectious bass line and quick drum beat, making it almost impossible not to dance, or at least bop one’s head along to the tune. The song has a bright sound, with sparse guitar riffs adding to the sugary pop-rock sound.

“Sucker” has incredible vocal production, highlighting both Nick and Joe Jonas’ voices, blending the two together effortlessly to create a delightful harmony that invites the listener to sing along with them to the quick and clever song lyrics. “You’re the medicine and the pain, the tattoo inside my brain… I’m a sucker for you,” the brothers sing, with a perfect rhyme and rhythm which makes this song a must for any road trip sing-along.

The song was accompanied by its unique music video, shot in England and including not just the Jonas Brothers themselves, but their significant others. Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas star in the music video, alongside their respective partners, and effectively steal the show, providing beauty, style and comic relief. The video features the couples frolicking around a lavish England estate, complete with dancing, an expensive looking dinner party, bubble baths on the lawn, and an Alice-In-Wonderland inspired tea party. The video speeds along at breakneck speed, drawing the viewer in for a fast joyride until the very end. Elaborate and stylish music videos is a hallmark of the Jonas Brothers’ brand, and “Sucker” came out ahead, continuing and improving on the videos from the bands’ past.

When hearing that the Jonas Brothers’ are reuniting, a casual listener might expect to be hit with a nostalgic copy of the music that brought the brothers their original fame. But if “Sucker” is anything to go buy, this new Jonas Brothers music is anything but old or nostalgic. It is not only extremely relevant, but it reminds us of what made the Jonas Brothers icons in the first place. Their music is fresh, fun and extremely well-written. It is never stale and is never copycat work. “Sucker” carves out its own unique place in the top-streaming songs of the day and stands out as miles ahead of most of it, in my opinion.

“Sucker” and its accompanying music video are a breath of fresh air in to today’s pop world, bringing music fans something that is completely new and exciting. According to reports and interviews with the band, this tune is just a glimpse of what the Jonas Brothers have in store for fans and is a perfect introduction to the new era of the band. So, if you weren’t a sucker for the JoBros back in the day, do yourself a favor and hop on the bandwagon. You won’t regret it.