“Avengers: Endgame” Ended the Game

“Avengers: Endgame” marks the 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU if you’re a fan. The film was released exactly a year after the release of the last Avengers film “Avengers: Infinity War” where we saw many of the characters disintegrate due to Thanos’ six infinity stones filled snap. Since then, fans witnessed the emotional passing of the Marvel Universe creator Stan Lee, along with the pleasingly emotional introduction of Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, Marvel’s first woman-centric film.

“Endgame,” directed by Antony and Joe Russo, rides high on all these emotions and produces a satisfying ending to most of the characters after three hours worth of footage and no post- credit scene. Emotions remain at the forefront with tense arguments, tears of grief and fear that those who were lost will never return. However, these heavier scenes are punctuated by laughter and sweet sentiments. The balance of feelings makes the darker scenes tolerable and leaves the viewer hopeful for the future of the MCU.

“Endgame” starts by showing the rest of the world after Thanos’ snap. Like any normal citizen, each of the Avengers responds differently to the trauma of losing close friends and family. Although Thor is a god, he has arguably the most human reaction. In the face of loss, he turns to worldly vices such as food and alcohol, with no desire to return to saving the world. Despite her earlier cold persona, Black Widow starts to show emotions that she never did before after losing the only family she has ever known. Captain America, on the other hand, leads a support group, convincing himself as much as others of the importance of moving on. With these realistic responses to tragedy, “Endgame” shows that even superheroes are not immune to mental health struggles.

While they experience unthinkable chaos, the surviving Avengers form surprising bonds. It is clear that the directors purposefully chose which characters would remain, and it allowed for new friendships in the face of tragedy. The new film builds upon and ties in past films more than ever, with unexpected inclusions such as “Guardians of the Galaxy” providing important backstory and Ant-Man providing comedic relief. While popular new characters such as Captain Marvel and Okoye of Black Panther are not as integral to the plot as was advertised, they unite with other female Avengers in a powerful scene.

As always, the men of the MCU were looking great. Chris Evans is the proud owner of “America’s Ass” even if his first Captain America suit made it look flat. Mark Ruffalo pulled off an intellectual, glasses-sporting version of the large, green man – the first and only one to make the Shrek look work. Chris Hemsworth rocked the beer gut, and was later transformed by a beautifully braided beard. Paul Rudd looked great as an infant, old man and his normal gorgeous self, urinary incontinence aside. Tom Holland is a cutie as always, even while inadvertently giving spoilers offscreen.

Immense pressure has been put on “Endgame” to fully wrap up a 22 movie run of box-office breaking movies and beloved characters. The directors succeeded in living up to expectations and made wise decisions to close each individual character arc. Fans got the closure they desired while the Avengers creators left plenty of anticipation for future stories in Phase 4. Exciting films coming next are “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on July 5 and the Black Widow prequel in 2020. A “Black Panther” sequel, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Doctor Strange 2” and further continuations are expected in coming years. “Endgame” may be closing one chapter, but the next is already open and better than ever.