You’ve never seen Timothee Chalamet like this

“Wonka,” released on Dec. 15, 2023, declares itself as a feel-good musical prequel to the 1971 movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” Now starring acclaimed actor Timothee Chalamet, the movie takes the viewer through the young adult life of Willy Wonka as he goes through trials and tribulations to open his chocolate shop in Galeries Gourmet, a fictional popular shopping center for chocolatiers.

Nowadays, it is not uncommon for musicals to not be marketed as musicals, which can be attributed to the understanding that movie musicals no longer have as wide of an appeal as they used to. However, “Wonka” has currently amassed over half a billion dollars at the box office. One shouldn’t be quick to link this success to the way this film was marketed, but instead to its star, Timothee Chalamet, its short run time, its appeal to large audiences, and its release being during a blockbuster film dry spell.

When composing songs for movie musicals, it is important to use key elements such as strong ensemble numbers and strong lead vocals. Some tracks in “Wonka” that highlight this are

“You’ve Never Had Chocolate Like This,” which highlights Chalamet’s expressive vocal ability as well as makes use of the ensemble. Some other notable songs include “Hatful of Dreams” and “A World of Your Own.”

The atmosphere created by the film’s optimistic and comedic nature offers a refreshing departure from other four-quadrant movies released in 2023, except for certain elements in the film “Barbie.” As the film industry changes, perhaps they will notice the success of comforting films and shift towards those.

Ultimately, this film was quite successful in its theatrical run and will continue to have success as it is now available for at-home streaming.