Ten-thousand six-hundred spectators flooded the stands at Chaifetz Arena to partake in the Billiken Blizzard whiteout.
Cheerleader Julia Tillack waves her pom-poms to rally the sold out crowd at Chaifetz Arena.
Hasahn French blocks an inbound pass from a Flyer’s point guard.
Demarius Jacobs helps Jordan Goodwin back to his feet after missing a shot.
Jordan Goodwin flexes in celebration after Javonte Perkins draws a shooting foul from a Dayton defender.
Jordan Goodwin dribbles the ball through his legs to get around the Flyer’s Jalen Crutcher.
Javonte Perkins dribbles past the Flyer’s defense.
Jimmy Bell Jr. attempts to block a jump shot from Dayton’s Obadiah Toppin.
