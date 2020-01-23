Billiken Blizzard

Trenton Almgren-Davis and Michael Place|January 23, 2020

Ten-thousand six-hundred spectators flooded the stands at Chaifetz Arena to partake in the Billiken Blizzard whiteout.

Cheerleader Julia Tillack waves her pom-poms to rally the sold out crowd at Chaifetz Arena.

Hasahn French blocks an inbound pass from a Flyer’s point guard.

Demarius Jacobs helps Jordan Goodwin back to his feet after missing a shot.

Jordan Goodwin flexes in celebration after Javonte Perkins draws a shooting foul from a Dayton defender.

Jordan Goodwin dribbles the ball through his legs to get around the Flyer’s Jalen Crutcher.

Javonte Perkins dribbles past the Flyer’s defense.

Jimmy Bell Jr. attempts to block a jump shot from Dayton’s Obadiah Toppin.