SLU Named Among Top 9 Percent for Financial Aid

Financing college is often one of the daunting tasks for students and their families. But according to a new LendU report, Saint Louis University ranks considerably high in the amount of financial aid awarded for the 2019-20 school year.

The site indicated that SLU is among the top 9.4 percent of colleges in the nation for awarding financial aid, which equates to ranking No. 78 of 829 colleges and universities in the United States and No. 2 of 19 Missouri schools.

The statistics accounts for need based, non-need based as well as international financial aid packages awarded to the students. The cost of attendance as an undergraduate student without accounting for aid packages received is approximately $42,540, excluding housing and other fees. Furthermore, it is reported that the freshman class is the largest in University history, suggesting the fact that SLU may have helped to offset the cost of attendance by admitting more students.

“Total institutional aid paid to all students is currently $211 million for 2019-2020 compared to $189 million in 2018-19” according to Cari Wickliffe, assistant vice president and director of student financial services at SLU. “The University is committed to making a SLU education affordable using merit and need-based funds” Wickliffe added.

Not all students, however, feel that the amount of financial aid received is sufficient compared to the overwhelming cost of attendance.

“It depends on how statistics work out, the dollar amount that is given out I think is the reason why SLU ranks very high,” said Jade Jameson, a freshman who is currently studying psychology and philosophy in the College of Arts and Sciences. Jameson is looking into becoming a resident advisor to help bring the cost of attendance down.

She feels that, “It’s hard to imagine anyone actually going to any private institution without some sort of financial aid,” adding that the cost to attend SLU is comparable to other private Jesuit institutions. Jameson also admitted that, “They were not helpful in helping me find different ways to afford my education.”

Conversely, some students feel that SLU provided plenty of financial resources which have ultimately helped to decide their school of choice.

“SLU was the college that gave me the most money even more than in-state schools which typically have lower tuition, but SLU as a private out of state college still gave me more money,” said Sophie Thibault, also a first-year student studying political science.

When asked about some of the crucial considerations in college decisions, Thibault added that, “It was ultimately the final factor because I committed to another school and sent in a deposit, but then after crunching some numbers it just didn’t work out so SLU was the next best thing and I feel like it’s where I belong”.

When questioned about the available resources for students and their families, Wickliffe noted that, “Student Financial Services is a resource for various forms of financial aid, financial literacy, emergency assistance and general financial planning for a student’s degree, like having an academic degree plan.”