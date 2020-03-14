SLU student first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in City of St. Louis

16 March 8 p.m.

At 7:43 p.m. on March 16, President Fred Pestello, P.hD. sent out an email announcing that the first the first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the City of St. Louis was a SLU student.

The student is one of the two students who were tested on March 13 after returning from overseas and is continuing to isolate in their off-campus residence. Public health officials will work to identify who has come in contact with the student during their travels.

16 March 10:15 a.m.

At 10:03 a.m. on March 16, President Fred Pestello, P.hD. sent out an email to the SLU community announcing that Wuller Hall, a campus office building, will be closed effective immediately after being notified that a SLU employee who works there was tested for COVID-19.

An email was also sent out at 9:19 p.m. on March 15 informing students that two more members of the SLU community were tested for COVID-19. One is in St. Louis and one is out of state.

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Saint Louis University.

Staff who have worked in Wuller Hall in the past week were instructed to work remotely and were encouraged to isolate themselves for the next two weeks. Students who were recently in Wuller Hall were encouraged to call the Student Health Center at 314-977-2323.

The university’s move-out schedule will continue as planned.



14 March 2020 7 p.m.

At 6:31 p.m. on March 14, President Fred Pestello, P.hD. sent out an email announcing that two SLU students were tested late the night of March 13 for COVID-19. These students returned from a country listed by the CDC with a Level 3 Avoid Non-essential Travel notice.

One of the students began showing symptoms consistent with the virus while driving back to campus and contacted SLU’s Student Health Center where they were both directed to SLU Hospital to be tested. They are now waiting on the test results and are isolated in their off-campus residence. The two students are being checked-in on by SLU’s Student Health Center to confirm that their needs are met.

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Saint Louis University. If students are experiencing symptoms consistent with those of COVID-19, they should refer to the statewide testing information website for any additional information or call SLU’s Student Health Center.