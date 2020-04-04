Pages Turning: The Art of St. Louis’s Streets

To the untrained eye, St. Louis may seem like a relatively bland city bogged down by memories of past greatness and a troubled social climate in the present. Upon closer inspection, however, one can see that St. Louis is bursting with communal pride on every street corner, parking lot and spare brick wall. The city is full of beautiful art and graffiti from Cherokee to Page to the riverfront. Some pieces were commissioned by nonprofits, while others grew naturally out of the hearts of citizens. Below you will find but a handful of these art exhibits. Explore them to your heart’s content on the page, and consider paying them a visit when you return.