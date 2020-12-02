A Faculty Response to “The Gateway/Gayway Times Debacle, Fully Explained”

The recent UNews article reporting the deplorable social media attacks on LGBT people at SLU included inaccurate and disparaging remarks about SLU’s Catholic Studies Centre. As we all know, SLU’s mission statement insists that all activities on this campus are to be motivated by the inspiration and values of the Judeo-Christian tradition, guided by the spiritual and intellectual ideals of the Society of Jesus. In accordance with that mission, the Catholic Studies Centre works to promote understanding of the Catholic Intellectual Tradition as it has developed over centuries in interaction with the other major monotheisms and the great cultures of the world. At the heart of that Tradition is the conviction that there is no human excellence without charity and that the only proper response to another human person is love without qualification or exception. What the Centre teaches about the Catholic Intellectual Tradition it also means to exemplify. The Centre is thus committed to the dignity and worth of every human person, and no faculty, staff or student will tolerate anyone’s being treated with hate or disrespect.

The Academic Board of the Catholic Studies Board,

Fr. David Meconi, S.J., D.Phil. (Oxon.) Director of the Catholic Studies Centre Asst. Professor of Theological Studies

Dr. Eleonore Stump, Ph.D.

Professor of Philosophy

Robert J Henle Endowed Chair in Philosophy

Dr. Donald Stump, Ph.D.

Professor of English

Fr. Matthew Baugh, S.J., D.Phil. (Oxon.), J.D.

Jesuit Fellow in Catholic Studies

Dr Jason T. Eberl, Ph.D.

Professor of Health Care Ethics

Director, Albert Gnaegi Center for Health Care Ethics

Dr. Jeffrey P. Bishop, MD, PhD

Professor of Philosophy

Professor of Theological Studies

Tenet Endowed Chair in Bioethics

Dr. Cynthia Stollhans, Ph.D.

Professor of Art History

Department of Fine and Performing Arts

Dr. Scott Ragland, Ph.D.

Chair and Professor of Philosophy