I read once that we, like potted plants,

need to be uprooted, stripped of the comfortable store

container we call home. We need to be gently–

sometimes painfully–broken up

our roots loosened and separated

and placed in a much larger pot with fresh soil

to really grow–we need to be watered, fed,

nourished, yes, but the repotting is what allows us to flourish

beyond our tiny container

These words resonated with me when I was repotted at SLU

I felt ripped from my home, my mother, my town

that was mapped onto my heart I reminded myself that

to grow– flourish– I needed to find roots on this campus.

It took me two years to realize that those tears were watering

my soul, allowing me to grow into this person, this body,

this city that I can call home (now).

As I approach the end of my days as an undergraduate,

with my heels pressing the brakes and

my mind swatting at timelines

these words resonate again.

Transitions are hard and college is especially hard

because the expectation is to be uprooted

I’m scared because I was able to finally

feel a sense of belonging with friends who nourish

my laughter and hold the weight of my pain with me.

It still amazes me how everything I do feels like the hardest thing

I will ever do.

But I look back on these times of transition and know that

the next step is upward.

I am ready to grow–to take on that big girl job,

that graduate school, that renter’s insurance.

It is painful and exciting and anxiety-inducing and nostalgic

all wrapped up in a little package that will meet me at the next

spot I land.