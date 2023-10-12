Chihuly in the Garden: Botany in Subliminal Terms

Grant Bellchamber, Staff Writer
October 12, 2023
Photo by Lauren Hutchens
Photo by Lauren Hutchens
Lauren Hutchens

Since May, the Missouri Botanical Garden has presented St. Louis residents with a unique opportunity: viewing the works of renowned glass-blowing artist Dale Chihuly amidst the splendor of summer verdure. 

Twenty installations, varying from vibrant blossoms dozens of feet tall to reflective orbs sprawled across the Garden’s numerous ponds, populate the park’s standard attractions, and this pairing constitutes an apt fit for Chihuly’s Neo-Platonic masterpieces. His works on display capture nature in motion. Rather than exacting realism upon glass, a notoriously difficult substance with which to work, he induces a sense of malleability and beauty which he derives from nature itself, thereby abstracting form from its substance.

On Friday and Saturday nights, visitors have been given the chance to view these works illuminated in spectacular fashion amidst the darkness that shrouds the dimly lit garden. While this furthers the brilliant experience of the spectator’s gaze, it also detracts from the true artistry in Chihuly’s presence in the garden.

In viewing the works during the day, one is simultaneously immersed in the gravity of Chihuly’s sculptures and the fragrant vitality of the life that surrounds them. 

Story continues below advertisement

The two seem to feed off of each other: the sculptures reflect the garden’s aura in resplendent fashion and the vibrant plants receive this energy in turn, reflecting their own tender fragility in the looming presence of carefully shaped glass. 

Yet, Chihuly somehow infuses his works with an air of intense durability, and this furthers the relationship between the art and its environment.

Chihuly’s sculptures, in as much as they appeal to this artistic relationship, work on a subliminal level in the spectator’s mind. Rather than a realistic depiction of the wonders of botany, the exhibit instead attempts to present the looming thread of kinetic energy which runs through and beneath the broad entity of the garden–they represent what one experiences, not what one sees.

Among the works present are two towering sculptures of twisting, tendriled glass, both of which are surrounded at the base by angular-foliaged shrubs which lend a sense of climax to their centerpiece.

In the Japanese Garden, roughly a dozen blue herons sprout from the shaded pond, their sleek and flourishing bodies reclining into majestic stances.

However, true magnificence spills forth in the Climatron, where a dazzling column of azure and white tendrils dangles from the highest point of the dome, standing in stark contrast to the metallic green of the structure’s support. Enclosure brings one in close contact with the relationship between the sculptures and the tropical plants that fill the Climatron, and smaller works dot the winding path.

While the immense caution and industrious skill that glass-blowing requires may differ from the patience and precision that botany entails, both practices attempt to mold things which resist their artist’s hand. Yet, in their juxtaposition, the relationship between the two is exacerbated.

While Chihuly Nights has come to a close, the works will be present for daytime viewing in the Botanical Garden until Oct. 15th, available with regular admission.

Leave a Comment
Donate to The University News
$1310
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Saint Louis University. Your contribution will help us cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Life
Photo from SLU SLU Fine & Performing Arts
SLU Theatre & Dance Kicks off its Year with “Alabama Story”
Photo Courtesy of Mona Awads Website
Cosmetics, Cults and Creeps: “Rouge” by Mona Awad
(Warner Records/ The University News)
Zach Bryan’s Vulnerable, Chill Inducing Self-Titled Album
Sarah Crowner Untitled (Around Orange), 2023. Acrylic on canvas, sewn 6 x 77 feet (72 x 924 inches)© Sarah CrownerPhotography by Alise OBrienPhotography, © Pulitzer Arts Foundation and AliseOBrien Photography
New Fall Exhibitions at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation
(Grant Bellchamber / The University News)
“The Culture:” A Resounding Tribute to Hip-Hop and its Artistic Ephemera
(Rachel Zilligen / The University News)
An Authentic Gen Z Teen Movie: “Bottoms” Film Review
About the Contributor
Lauren Hutchens, News Editor
As a news editor, Lauren finds pride in meeting people, developing stories and learning more about various topics on a personal level. Lauren has always enjoyed writing since she was young, which has brought her to where she is today. From St. Louis, she is familiar with the city's beauties and struggles. This year, Lauren is hoping to delve into deep topics that pertain to campus life and spread awareness of issues not often talked about.

The University News

The Student News Site of Saint Louis University
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University News
$1310
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The University News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *