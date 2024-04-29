The ultimate goal

The UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) Champions League is the competition every professional European football club aims to win. Each year, the top clubs from the best leagues are pitted against each other to fight for the title. Having a UEFA Champions League (UCL) title under one’s belt is an achievement that can establish a club’s place in the history books. Now, at the end of the 2023-2024 season, only four teams have the opportunity to do just that.

One of the most anticipated matchups of the semis begins on April 30, where European giants, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will face off at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The second leg will begin a week later, on May 8, at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid holds the title of the club with the most UCL wins in history, with an impressive 14, seven more than the club in second. Madrid has established itself as a top club in European football and fights to maintain that title every season. After club legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo, and Karim Benzema left to pursue opportunities outside of Madrid, news stars have risen to the occasion. Young British star, Jude Bellingham, has played an important role in the team’s success as an attacking midfielder who has totaled 21 goals and 10 assists across all competitions so far. Other players, such as Viníscus Júnior and Federico Valverde, showcase Madrid’s depth and talent in the attack. Real Madrid are favorites to win the entire competition after going on to the semis following their win against reigning champions Manchester City in a penalty shootout.

German powerhouse Bayern Munich, like their opponent Real Madrid, is no stranger to the Champions League. With six UCL wins and historically dominant performances in the German league, known as the Bundesliga, Bayern is not an easy opponent to go up against. They are currently led by British striker Harry Kane, who has an incredible 40 goals and 11 assists this season, 7 goals in the Champions League alone. Alongside Kane, Bayern excels with keeper Manuel Neur, whom some consider to be the greatest goalkeeper of all time. They also have some young talent in midfielder Jamal Musiala, who has been impressive since his debut in 2020 at the age of 17. To fans’ disappointment, Bayern came in second in the Bundesliga this season, ending their streak of 11 league titles in a row. Coming into the semi-finals, the club will be operating under the understanding that this will be the last opportunity to win a trophy this season.

The second matchup in the semi-finals will be between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Borussia Dortmund (BVB). The first leg starts on May 1 at Signul Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. The second leg will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France on May 7.

French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sits at the top of the table in the French League (Ligue 1). Although they are a dominant force in Ligue 1, they have yet to accomplish the ultimate goal: winning the Champions League. They came close in the 2019-2020 season when they made it to the final, only to be beaten by another one of this year’s semi-finalists, Bayern Munich. French star, Kylian Mbappé, broke onto the scene during France’s 2018 World Cup winning run and aims to gain the same success with his club, especially because of his imminent move to Real Madrid this summer. What would be a better way to leave behind a legacy than to bring your club the one trophy they have never won. PSG also has talent in forward Ousmane Dembélé, who scored a goal in the quarterfinal game that knocked out former club FC Barcelona. With strength in the attack and strong defensive players such as Achraf Hakimi and Lucas Hernandez, this could be their year.

The second German club in the semi-finals this year is Borussia Dortmund (BVB), who took the last spot after an impressive second-leg performance against Spanish club Atlético de Madrid. This year marks the first time BVB has been in the semis since 2013, aiming to get their second-ever UCL win, with the first being back in 1997. Players to look out for will be forwards Jadon Sancho, Sebastian Haller and Julian Brandt, as well as club legend Marco Reus, as this is more than likely his last chance at winning the trophy. They currently sit in fifth place in the Bundesliga, which would knock them out of Champions League contention for next season as only the top four clubs from each league qualify. The only other way for the club to qualify would be to win the UCL this year, which could be Dortmund’s last option if their league performance does not improve. Although considered the underdogs in this year’s semis, they should not be underestimated.

Will Real Madrid continue their reign by winning their 15th title? Will Bayern Munich end their season with a trophy after a disappointing performance in the Bundesliga? Can Kylian Mbappe and PSG make club history with their first UCL win, or will Dortmund shock Europe against the favored Parisian club? Tune in to the semi-final matches on CBS and Paramount+ to find out.