When politics turn into entertainment, there’s a problem

The presidential debate should give Americans a feeling of assurance and confidence in the potential candidates competing to be the figurehead of the United States. This year, we have a convicted felon and a man with questionable cognitive ability. We have, as always, a Democratic candidate vs. a Republican candidate, both of whom care more about their golf swings and themselves than addressing critical issues we face in the U.S.

While I don’t follow politics as closely as I probably should, the presidential debate this year only confirmed my reasoning for why I don’t. From what I’ve seen, it consisted of two crybabies whining over who was a worse person. Which, don’t get me wrong, is funny as fuck but in order to be taken seriously as a nation, I’d rather see at least two candidates since there doesn’t necessarily have to only be two, have a substantiated debate over their plans for the future and how to mend the tough economic and geopolitical situation the U.S. finds itself in.

I don’t fully understand how we got to this point as a nation where instead of picking the best candidate to run the country, we’re stuck with what many feel like is picking the lesser of two evils. In the democratic republic that the U.S. is supposed to be, we have lost a sense of pride in this country, and for good reason. The “American Dream” that we were taught as kids – the one that will bring prosperity and wealth as long as you work hard enough – is met with the real American Experience, which presents politics as a divisive state, torn by opinion and united by the absurdity that the leaders of this country perpetrate.

I know I’m not the only one getting memes about the presidential debate on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. What I gathered as the deepest, most statistical talk we got to during this debate was Biden and Trump going at each other’s necks about their golf swings. If there’s one thing the U.S. does best, it is entertainment, and there’s a reason for that. Entertainment keeps us complacent. It keeps us comfortable enough with the uncomfortable things that just aren’t right, and prevents people from asking the deeper questions. Yeah it’s funny when Biden stutters, but does that warrant not holding him accountable for the fraud his son was doing? Also, I don’t see any other people with 34 felonies running for president, but I guess most other felons aren’t billionaires, although there are plenty of people in Congress who should probably be convicted criminals too.

I don’t want to argue about whether the presidential candidates are good or bad in character, that’s already done and people are too complex to fit into just those categories. However, we need to hold our democratic republic to a higher standard if we want to maintain the privileges we get living in the U.S. We need people who understand what it’s like to live life in the U.S. without a trust fund. We need to be less divided and more united in the understanding that regardless of your political views, the U.S. needs presidential candidates who don’t require a compromise of your own values to support.