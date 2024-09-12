A love letter to Oriflamme

OR–uh–flamm / noun: a banner, symbol or idea inspiring devotion or courage.

When I first stepped foot on campus in August of 2022, I had no idea what to expect of the days ahead. Although I felt anxious and jittery once move-in day arrived, my nerves were settled when I was greeted by an unmistakable sea of orange.

A few Oriflamme leaders approached me in Laclede Garage, quickly guiding me into my residence hall and showing me Saint Louis University’s north campus. They also invited me into conversations that helped ease the transition to college – topics focusing on campus involvement, college academics and SLU’s Live the Oath Mission. Many of my Oriflamme leaders would check in on me throughout the year often with a wave or a smile on West Pine, the signature strip in the middle of SLU.

These simple gestures, subtle as they may seem, made me feel seen for the first time in college. And being seen — really seen — for the first time in college is an experience that stays with you. It is the first time you actually feel like you belong, like you are remembered. It is one of the most uplifting and heartening sensations a person can experience and one that is rooted at the absolute heart of Oriflamme’s mission.

Serving as an Oriflamme Leader for this year’s Fall Welcome has been one of the most inspiring and uplifting experiences of my entire life. — Brendan Brunette

Founded by 16 male students in 1963, Oriflamme has grown and evolved into one of the most recognizable and enduring organizations at SLU. Since becoming co-ed in 1972, thanks to the late, beloved Mary Bruemmer, generations of servant leaders have committed their time, energy and patience to assisting first-year students with their transition to college. Today, Oriflamme’s identity and mission are stronger and more zealous than ever – a tangible symbol of the absolute best that SLU has to offer.

Susan Fanale, the director of orientation, has guided Oriflamme for 16 years and describes her work welcoming new students and families as “an honor and blessing.” She highlighted her role in evolving the program by strengthening training and creating the Team Leader position.

“My why has always been working with amazing student leaders that embody the true meaning of being a servant leader and living out the University Mission,” Fanale said.

As she moves on to new professional endeavors, Fanale said she will leave the role remembering how Oriflamme leaders have inspired her to always lead with love. “As we talked about during training, ‘if it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you’ and I know I have been positively challenged and changed each year that I was able to lead/supervise Oriflamme,” Fanale said.

Reflecting on my freshman Fall Welcome – a two week period designed to help acclimate students through a variety of on-campus events – I can easily say that Oriflamme leaders gave me the confidence, motivation and reassurance to pursue several different areas of involvement on campus. Even though I did ultimately carve out my niche at SLU during my first two years through a variety of clubs and organizations, Oriflamme still remained atop my SLU bucket list. So, when I learned that I would become a part of the Oriflamme team in February 2024 after a competitive interview process, I knew I was stepping into something much bigger than myself.

Serving as an Oriflamme Leader for this year’s Fall Welcome has been one of the most inspiring and uplifting experiences of my entire life. From sweating it out as “Gries[edieck] Stairs Warrior” on move-in day to leading an intimate small group through “Life on Campus” talks, the experience has been fulfilling beyond words. It has allowed me to connect deeply with countless other Oriflamme leaders and first-year students. I want to especially thank the four student coordinators – Reueline Arulanandam, Laura Menendez, Emily Tran and Michael Poirier – all of the Team Leaders, and Fanale.

“My favorite Saint Louis University tradition is that of the Oriflamme team,” said senior Oriflamme Team Leader (TL) Mary Leonardi. “Oriflamme leaders represent all that it means to live one’s life for others – all that it means to be a Billiken.”

Known amongst her peers for her contagious positivity and optimistic outlook, Leonardi served as the TL of my ‘Flamme and has quickly become one of my role models within the greater organization.

“Now, as a senior and member of the leadership team, I have this community to thank for showing me how special of a place Saint Louis University is. Oriflamme has pushed me to grow immensely and led me to learn about various new involvements, people and emotions,” she said.

That sensation of being truly seen hit me once again just a few days ago after a late-night Fall Welcome event. I was walking down the hallway of City Lofts when I stumbled upon a familiar scene — about 10 Oriflamme leaders clustered together in their unmistakable orange shirts. Though I had only met most of them two weeks prior, they greeted me with such warmth and excitement that it felt like reuniting with old friends. Their simple, genuine welcome lifted my spirits after what had been the longest day of Fall Welcome, and I realized I couldn’t imagine my SLU experience without having met and served beside them.

That moment perfectly encapsulated what Oriflamme means to me. It’s a community — a family — possessing such character, passion and grace unlike any I’ve ever encountered. It’s a group that brings out the absolute best in you and others, whether you serve as a leader or are merely a recipient of their service(s). It’s an experience I have been unknowingly craving my whole life.

“One of the most important themes I’ve learned from Oriflamme was how important it is to surround yourself with the right people,” junior Oriflamme leader Landon Winters said. “If you see someone trying to accomplish a goal beside you, be their biggest cheerleader…Be the light that guides others to become the version that they are meant to be.”

Oriflamme has given me more in two weeks than I could ever hope to pay back in my entire life. It has transformed me as a leader and allowed me to pay forward the warmth and encouragement I received when I first arrived at SLU. I believe that Oriflamme represents the heart of SLU’s Jesuit tradition, and I will forever be honored to have served with my fellow Billikens.

Go Oriflamme, Go World.