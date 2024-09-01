Involvement Fair returns to West Pine, stunning turnout for new and returning clubs

If you were walking down West Pine Boulevard the morning of August 24th, it was impossible to do so without being stopped by one of the 200+ university clubs participating in SLU’s annual Involvement Fair.

Last year, inclement weather forced SLU to pack hundreds of students into Simon Recreation Center. Clubs and students alike were excited to once again represent their organizations outside in prime foot traffic.

This year’s club fair was home to over hundreds of student-led clubs and organizations focusing on activities and initiatives ranging from business fraternities to a brand new crocheting club.

Potential participants filled West Pine from the Clocktower to the Dolphin Pond. Club members utilized flashy signs, tasty food, and fun activities like raffles and karaoke to stay memorable in a sea of unique opportunities on campus. Students were also thrilled about the two Kona Ice trucks handing out free snow cones in the sweltering heat.

For upcoming club information and events, be sure to follow @sluinvolvement on Instagram.