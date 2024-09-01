The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
Categories:

Involvement Fair returns to West Pine, stunning turnout for new and returning clubs

Aditya Gunturu, Staff WriterSeptember 1, 2024
Aditya Gunturu
New club, Making Dark Days Brighter, talks to interested students about its initiative to promote health and wellness projects for artists.

If you were walking down West Pine Boulevard the morning of August 24th, it was impossible to do so without being stopped by one of the 200+ university clubs participating in SLU’s annual Involvement Fair.

Last year, inclement weather forced SLU to pack hundreds of students into Simon Recreation Center. Clubs and students alike were excited to once again represent their organizations outside in prime foot traffic. 

This year’s club fair was home to over hundreds of student-led clubs and organizations focusing on activities and initiatives ranging from business fraternities to a brand new crocheting club. 

Potential participants filled West Pine from the Clocktower to the Dolphin Pond. Club members utilized flashy signs, tasty food, and fun activities like raffles and karaoke to stay memorable in a sea of unique opportunities on campus. Students were also thrilled about the two Kona Ice trucks handing out free snow cones in the sweltering heat. 

For upcoming club information and events, be sure to follow @sluinvolvement on Instagram.

IMG_3535
Aditya Gunturu
Movie Club members displaying their Blu-Ray collection and film posters to potential members.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University News
$1910
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Saint Louis University.

About the Contributor
Nivindee Fernando
Nivindee Fernando, Photography Editor
Nivindee Fernando (she/her) is a sophomore majoring in Biomedical Engineering, with a minor in International Business. Her love for photography led her to the University News, and this is her second year working with the team. She is looking forward to meet new people, and get involved in the SLU community and greater St. Louis area! After all, everyone has a story to tell. When she's not carrying a camera, (or doing homework,) you can find her listening to music, unwinding with friends or catching up on her favorite shows.
Donate to The University News
$1910
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal