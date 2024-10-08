Is this heaven? No – It’s Normal, Illinois

Following an equally rejuvenating yet taxing road trip to the Great Lakes in the second week of June, I found the near-six-hour return drive home to run particularly arduous. Growing increasingly weary on U.S. Route 51, I decided to trust the next exit the highway offered – which coincidentally housed something called a “Corn Crib.”

My curiosity had suddenly piqued, and I hastily fumbled with my iPhone’s GPS to discover whatever the hell a Corn Crib was. This detour, though sporadic and impulsive at the moment, was not one I soon regretted – as it ultimately reinvigorated my passion for a game I had once devoted my entire life to.

Within five minutes, I found myself eagerly pulling into the parking lot of 1000 W. Raab Rd. of Normal, Illinois as quickly as my Honda Civic would permit. When I saw the Crib for the first time, I saw a baseball diamond – a ballpark – unlike any I had ever seen before. After parking, I purchased a mere $10 ticket and roamed around the stadium’s upper concourse – sneaking into a vacant suite section to catch what appeared to be a college prospect game.

The experience flooded me with emotions. It was the first game I’d watched in a long time. The crack of wood bats, the umpire’s authoritative calls, and the players’ calm swagger transported me back to simpler times. This peaceful, charming display of America’s Pastime was difficult to put into words.

Although I aimed to observe my newfound environment rather discreetly, my pale blue collared shirt and khaki pants from Kohl’s seemed to draw inquisitive glances from neighboring spectators and employees. Nonetheless, with my yellow legal pad and sketchbook in hand, I carried myself as if I were some sort of wide-eyed, youthful scout, perhaps of Creighton or Ole Miss, who possessed a unique grasp of the game and its young talent.

I soon discovered that the stadium broke ground in March 2009. It opened in May 2010 and has a maximum capacity of 7,000 spectators. It cost $9 million to build and possesses brightly saturated Sprinturf, the “first fully integrated polyethylene turf” produced in North America. Comfortably seated on the campus of Heartland Community College, the stadium serves as a multipurpose venue that consistently fields the Prospect League’s CornBelters, the Heartland Hawks (of varying sports), and FC Diablos.

I later had the pleasure of speaking with Jarrett Rodgers, the general manager of the CornBelters. He emphasized the Corn Crib’s role in central Illinois as a premier hub for sports and entertainment via email.

“Our mission is to be the No. 1 sports and entertainment choice in central Illinois… This means that we work to create fan experiences of all kinds, from baseball games to concerts, and everything in between,” Rodgers said. “As a turf facility with unique dimensions, we are an ideal spot for baseball, softball, soccer, outdoor concerts and just about any other outdoor sporting/social event you can think of,” he continued. “Our games and special events give families a fun reason to leave the house and visit the ballpark, engaging the civic pride of our community and offering affordable entertainment during a time when kids are out of school.”

Rodgers also mentioned that the Crib has welcomed a variety of high-profile guests, including Pete Rose, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Flo Rida and the late Toby Keith.

Darian Crisp, a De Smet Jesuit High School and Heartland baseball alumni, commented on the Corn Crib and its impact.

“The Corn Crib means a lot to me,” Crisp said. “It taught me [how to deal with] adversity, it taught me how to overcome tough battles and it also taught me to trust God.”

Even though my heavenly trip was unfortunately cut short that cloudy June day after the first of two prospect games ended, I left the ballpark more content, more at peace than before I had entered its gates. The remaining three hours left on my drive home flew by, allowing me to recall childhood dreams associated with the game. Building my own Major League stadium is one that still rings true to this day.

Stadium Journey has long been dedicated to documenting the unique experiences of sports fans around the world, with a focus on the charm and character of each stadium. Eric Hasman, a seasoned traveler who has visited over 130 ballparks, captured the essence of the Corn Crib in his 2020 review, noting its affordability and distinct atmosphere.

“The concession stand prices for food and beer are also inexpensive. A night at ‘The Crib’ won’t break the bank and is kind to your wallet,” Eric Hasman wrote. “The Corn Crib is a nice stadium…It is a place that I would recommend seeing but don’t count on getting a foul ball.”

Experiences like this spontaneous detour to the Corn Crib highlight the charm and appeal of independent and Minor League baseball. Unlike the major leagues, where commercialism can sometimes overshadow the game, minor league venues offer a more intimate and community-focused atmosphere. It is these unexpected moments and hidden gems that remind us of the joy and simplicity of the game – reinforcing our love for baseball in its purest form.

Today, I encourage anyone traveling through central Illinois, or merely just America’s Heartland, to spend an afternoon or evening at the Corn Crib. Whether you’re a die-hard baseball fan or just looking for a pleasant way to spend an afternoon, the Corn Crib offers an enriching and enjoyable experience: baseball how it was meant to be played and observed. To this day, I remain grateful for the unexpected reminder of why I fell in love with baseball in the first place.

Much like Iowa’s “Field of Dreams,” the Corn Crib is a place where dreams do come true.