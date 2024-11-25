What it takes to be the Spirit of the Billiken: Reflecting on college extracurricular involvement

“What has been the most impactful thing you’ve been involved in during your time at SLU?”

Sitting in a spinning office chair in a room decked out in Billiken memorabilia, I found myself racking my brain, considering the many extracurriculars I’ve been involved in these past few years. My mind immediately went to clubs, organizations and on-campus jobs: I am a Saint Louis University Ambassador, an Oriflamme leader and a Micah.

Thinking a little harder, I considered the time I spent studying abroad in Madrid, the nights I spent volunteering in the St. Louis community and this past summer, which I spent living on campus while interning downtown. I saw a slideshow of the countless themed events that I dressed in character, drew on a mustache or painted my face for flash before my eyes. How could the interviewers expect me to narrow it down to just one?

This semester, I was lucky to find myself in a pragmatic position as I interviewed for the Spirit of the Billiken award, given to 18 SLU seniors who are said to embody what it means to be a Billiken. Saint Louis University’s enigmatic mascot, the Billiken, is a mythical figure that represents “things as they ought to be.”

To be a Billiken is to be a person for and with others, to commit yourself to caring for the whole person, to pursue truth for the greater glory of God and for the service of humanity. More importantly, to be a Billiken is to sit at the clocktower tables with friends, wave at acquaintances on West Pine and prioritize campus involvement and activities as if they are part of your degree. To be a Billiken is to fully immerse yourself in a university community that wants to fully embrace you, no matter how tiring and all-consuming that may be.

As I sat before the Young Alumni Board for this interview, early-onset nostalgia started to sink in. Being an over-involved student has become my identity. I rarely take the time out of my busy day to reflect on what all these activities mean to me, let alone pick a favorite. I am all of these things. It’s the combination of them that has shaped who I am. I am a Billiken.

Once you’re immersed in the student involvement scene, there’s no backing down. Another recipient of the Spirit of the Billiken Award is SLU’s Student Government Association President and Oriflamme Coordinator, Reueline Arulanandam. She dedicates anywhere from 18 to 20 hours a week to SLU-sanctioned extracurricular activities.

The senior reflected on these experiences fondly. “Each of my involvements have been so unique. They have given me friendships that have challenged me and been the source of my best memories at SLU. It’s a lot, but I really love everything I am involved in.” Arulanandum is filled with a sense of duty to this campus, a commitment to always going above and beyond. “SLU culture is defined by involvement,” Arulanandum said.

Being involved on campus has certainly been the pinnacle of my college career. The psyche behind this is apparent, as collegiate extracurriculars have been proven to minimize symptoms of depression and anxiety among students. Positive effects such as this are particularly present within activities centered around community and socialization, such as sports and campus clubs.

Thinking back to my freshman year, I remember how club meetings and involvement fairs felt like an instant fix to the loneliness of living eight hours away from home. Today, I feel it is safe to say that almost all of my college friendships were established within the framework of an extracurricular activity.

Two weeks after my Spirit of the Billiken finalist interview, I was overjoyed to receive an email congratulating me on winning the award, along with an invitation to a reception with my fellow recipients. When the day came, I walked into Bannister Alumni House, curious to see who else received this honor. I found myself in a room full largely of friends who I have met over four years through various campus commitments, all who are just as immersed in SLU — if not more — than me.

Full-time involvement can take a serious toll on students. Approximately 80% of 2024 college seniors have experienced burnout while in school, and I feel certain that almost every SLU Spirit of the Billiken award recipient falls into this demographic. Arulanandum seconds this notion, saying that “involvement burnout is absolutely a real thing, what starts as a good thing can quickly become exhausting.” I know in my four years that I have felt this all too well. Our campus rewards over-involvement: the gathering in this room is the proof.

I have fallen victim to this exhausting hustle mentality during my time at SLU. My own extracurricular schedule teeters close to Arulanandum’s 20 hours a week, more consuming than a part-time job. My typical week consists of regular service, tours of SLU’s campus, an unpaid internship downtown, a barista job on the weekends, not to mention a full course load and a social life. Still, thinking back on the time and energy I have dedicated to this greater community fills me with pride that almost outweighs this exhaustion.

My college experience has been a transformative, draining whirlwind that I have been able to make entirely my own. Yes, I’m tired. I’m over-caffeinated, over-emotional and overworked. Still, I would sign on to be a Billiken again in a heartbeat if I could.

I am thankful for a jam-packed schedule, meaningful friendships and diverse experiences. I am thankful for my ability to make an impact on this school and even more thankful to be recognized for it.