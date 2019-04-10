Feeling nostalgic? What about now?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Graduation is quickly approaching, which means the end of nearly a lifelong student career for many seniors. If you aren’t already getting emotional about this great monumental moment, I thought I’d put together a list of trends from all our years of schooling so we can laugh and grumble about our fading youth.

2001:

People were listening to “Drops of Jupiter,” “Bootylicious” and “Fallin’”

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Shrek” and “Monsters Inc.” hit the theaters

“Fairly Odd Parents” premiered on Nickelodeon

Britney and Justin wore all denim to the AMA’s

The first iPod was released

The first juicy tracksuit was made for Madonna

2002:

People were listening to “A Thousand Miles,” “Dilemma” and Avril Lavigne’s debut album

“Lilo and Stitch,” “Spiderman” and “The Bourne Identity” hit the theaters

Kelly Clarkson won season one of “American Idol”

Sanyo SCP-5300 was the first phone with built-in camera

People were wearing Crocs and Heelys

2003:

People were listening to “Lose Yourself,” “In Da Club,” “Crazy in Love” and “Hey Ya!”

“Finding Nemo,” “Holes” and “Love Actually” hit the theaters

“The Lizzie McGuire Movie” and “The Cheetah Girls” premiered

Tyra introduced the world to “America’s Next Top Model”

Trucker hats, low rise jeans, yoga pants, cargo pants and shorts, light-wash bootcut jeans and tube tops were all the latest fashion

Crazy Frog was created

Myspace was founded

2004:

“This Love” made Maroon 5 big, and American Idiot was released

“Anchorman,” “Napoleon Dynamite” and “Mean Girls” gained cult followings

Rachel got off the plane, and “Friends” ended

“Drake and Josh” premiered on Nickelodeon

Ashlee Simpson lip-synced on SNL

thefacebook.com went live at Harvard

Livestrong bracelets kickstarted the wearing rubber bands to show support for causes trend

2005:

People were listening to “Don’t Cha,” “Gold Digger,” “My Humps” and “Sugar, We’re Going Down”

“Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,” Batman Begins” and Madagascar” hit the theaters

“The Office,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” premiered

YouTube was founded

Guitar Hero hit the shelves

Carrie Underwood won season four of “American Idol”

Ties with regular clothes, Ugg boots, shrugs and tennis visors were all the latest fashion

“Twilight” hit the shelves

Webkinz and Club Penguin kept us busy online

2006:

People were listening to “SexyBack,” “Chasing Cars” and “S.O.S.”

“Little Miss Sunshine,” “Cars” and “Borat” hit the theaters

“Hannah Montana,” “30 Rock,” “Dexter” and “Ugly Betty” premiered

“High School Musical” premiered on Disney Channel

Facebook became available for anyone 13+

Twitter launched

Steve Irwin died

Blu-ray players, the Nintendo DS and the Nintendo Wii were invented

2007:

People were listening to “Crank That (Soulja Boy) [and learning the dance],” “Umbrella,” “Apologize” and “Beautiful Girls”

“Juno,” “Ratatouille,” “Bee Movie” and “SuperBad” hit the theaters

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” premiered

Netflix announced their streaming service

Britney shaved her head

Beyoncé released the B-Phone with Samsung

Ripstiks were invented

2008:

People were listening to “I am…Sasha Fierce” [and dancing to “Single Ladies”], “I Kissed a Girl,” “Burnin’ Up” and “Viva la Vida”

“Iron Man,” “WALL-E,” “Twilight,” “ Step Brothers” and “Slumdog Millionaire” hit the theaters

Heath Ledger died after the premiere of “The Dark Night”

“The Hunger Games” hit the shelves

Leggings became pants

Wayfarer glasses and shutter shades hid everyone’s eyes

Obama became the first African American president of the United States

2009:

People were listening to Lady Gaga’s new album “The Fame,” “Boom Boom Pow,” “FireFlies” and “Party in the U.S.A.”

“Avatar,” “The Hangover,” “Up” and “The Blind Side” hit the theaters

Tiana became the first black Disney princess in “The Princess and the Frog”

“Glee,” “Modern Family” and “Jersey Shore”

Kanye dissed Taylor at the VMAs

Miley Cyrus pole-danced at the Teen Choice Awards

Pepe the frog made his way across MySpace

2010:

People were listening to “Airplanes,” “Forget You,” “Just the Way You Are” and “California Gurls”

“Inception,” “Toy Story 3,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and “True Grit” hit the theaters

“The Walking Dead” premiered satisfying everyone’s zombie craze

The Angry Birds app launched

Dabbing started

Dubstep came to the U.S.

Silly Bandz were life

Nike elite socks and pink yoga pants were all the fashion

2011:

People were listening to “Rolling in the Deep,” “Superbass,” “Country Girls (Shake it for Me)” and “Love on Top”

“The Help,” “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Bridesmaids” and “Midnight in Paris” hit the theaters

“Game of Thrones” premiered

“Fifty Shades of Grey” hit the shelves

The Harry Potter series met its end with “Deathly Hallows Part 2”

The Oprah Winfrey Show ended

People started planking and twerking everywhere for no reason

Will and Kate got married

The world met Siri

Snapchat launched

2012:

People were listening to “Radioactive,” “Call Me Maybe,” “Gangnam Style” [horrendous dance included], “Ho Hey” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

“The Avengers,” “Lincoln,” “The Hunger Games,” “Brave” and “Wreck-It Ralph” hit the theaters

Tebowing was a thing

Instagram launched

Memes and GIFs exploded on the internet

The world was supposed to end

2013:

People were listening to “Blurred Lines,” “Wrecking Ball,” “Royals” and “Story of My Life”

“12 Years a Slave,” “The Great Gatsby,” “Frozen” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” hit the theaters

People were crazy about the Harlem shake and nae naeing

Vine launched

Athleisure took to the streets

“Orange is the New Black” premiered, kicking off Netflix’s original content

Blockbuster closed

2014:

People were listening to “Fancy,” “Habits (Stay High),” “Uptown Funk,” “Thinking Out Loud” and “Blank Space”

“Boyhood,” “The Lego Movie,” “Unbroken,” “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Big Hero Six” hit the theaters

The Ice Bucket Challenge, Alex from Target and selfie sticks swept the nation

Bae and turnt up unironically pierced our vocabularies

Man buns graced our fine country

Amazon Alexa launched

2015:

People were listening to “Hello,” “What Do You Mean,” “Trap Queen” and “The Hills”

“Inside Out,” “The Martian,” “The Revenant,” “The Force Awakens,” “Room” and “Trainwreck” hit the theaters

“Empire” and “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” premiered

1989 brought us new Taylor music and a new celeb girl squad

“Girl on the Train” hit the shelves

Hamilton premiered on Broadway with glowing reviews that swept across the world

Misty Copeland became the first African American female named principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre

Jon Snow died

Caitlyn Jenner introduced herself

Netflix and chill became a thing

One Direction broke up

The blue and black/white and gold dress infuriated the internet

2016:

People were listening to “Closer,” “Hotline Bling,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” “Formation” and “Cheap Thrills”

“La La Land,” “Moonlight,” “Moana” and “Hidden Figures” hit the theaters

“Stranger Things” and “This is Us” premiered

“Full House” and “Gilmore Girls” got revivals

People were doing the mannequin challenge and flipping water bottles to go viral

Pokémon Go distracted us all

Lemonade broke the internet

Leo got his Oscar

#oscarssowhite happened

Bradgelina broke up

Avocado toast broke Instagram

2017:

People were listening to “HUMBLE,” “Sign of the Times,” “Perfect” and “Green Light”

“Get Out,” “Coco,” “Wonder Woman,” “Lady Bird” and “Shape of Water” hit the theaters

Taylor Swift broke her hiatus to drop “Reputation”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” premiered

#metoo resurged

Women’s marches took to the streets across the nation

There was unicorn everything

“Fake news” made life hard for everyone

2018: