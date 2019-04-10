The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News

Menu
Filed under Humor, Opinion

Feeling nostalgic? What about now?

Fiona Clair, Opinion Editor|April 10, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Feeling nostalgic? What about now?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Graduation is quickly approaching, which means the end of nearly a lifelong student career for many seniors. If you aren’t already getting emotional about this great monumental moment, I thought I’d put together a list of trends from all our years of schooling so we can laugh and grumble about our fading youth.

2001:

  • People were listening to “Drops of Jupiter,” “Bootylicious” and “Fallin’”   
  • “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Shrek” and “Monsters Inc.” hit the theaters
  • “Fairly Odd Parents” premiered on Nickelodeon 
  • Britney and Justin wore all denim to the AMA’s
  • The first iPod was released
  • The first juicy tracksuit was made for Madonna

2002:

  • People were listening to “A Thousand Miles,” “Dilemma” and Avril Lavigne’s debut album
  • “Lilo and Stitch,” “Spiderman” and “The Bourne Identity” hit the theaters
  • Kelly Clarkson won season one of “American Idol”
  • Sanyo SCP-5300 was the first phone with built-in camera
  • People were wearing Crocs and Heelys 

2003:

  • People were listening to “Lose Yourself,” “In Da Club,” “Crazy in Love” and “Hey Ya!” 
  • “Finding Nemo,” “Holes” and “Love Actually” hit the theaters
  • “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” and “The Cheetah Girls” premiered 
  • Tyra introduced the world to “America’s Next Top Model”
  • Trucker hats, low rise jeans, yoga pants, cargo pants and shorts, light-wash bootcut jeans and tube tops were all the latest fashion
  • Crazy Frog was created
  • Myspace was founded

2004:

  • “This Love” made Maroon 5 big, and American Idiot was released
  • “Anchorman,” “Napoleon Dynamite” and “Mean Girls” gained cult followings
  • Rachel got off the plane, and “Friends” ended
  • “Drake and Josh” premiered on Nickelodeon
  • Ashlee Simpson lip-synced on SNL
  • thefacebook.com went live at Harvard
  • Livestrong bracelets kickstarted the wearing rubber bands to show support for causes trend

2005:

  • People were listening to “Don’t Cha,” “Gold Digger,” “My Humps” and “Sugar, We’re Going Down”
  • “Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,” Batman Begins” and Madagascar” hit the theaters
  • “The Office,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” premiered
  • YouTube was founded
  • Guitar Hero hit the shelves 
  • Carrie Underwood won season four of “American Idol”
  • Ties with regular clothes, Ugg boots, shrugs and tennis visors were all the latest fashion
  • “Twilight” hit the shelves 
  • Webkinz and Club Penguin kept us busy online

2006:

  • People were listening to “SexyBack,” “Chasing Cars” and “S.O.S.”
  • “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Cars” and “Borat” hit the theaters
  • “Hannah Montana,” “30 Rock,” “Dexter” and “Ugly Betty” premiered 
  • “High School Musical” premiered on Disney Channel 
  • Facebook became available for anyone 13+
  • Twitter launched 
  • Steve Irwin died
  • Blu-ray players, the Nintendo DS and the Nintendo Wii were invented 

2007:

  • People were listening to “Crank That (Soulja Boy) [and learning the dance],” “Umbrella,” “Apologize” and “Beautiful Girls”
  • “Juno,” “Ratatouille,” “Bee Movie” and “SuperBad” hit the theaters
  • “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” premiered
  • Netflix announced their streaming service
  • Britney shaved her head
  • Beyoncé released the B-Phone with Samsung 
  • Ripstiks were invented 

2008:

  • People were listening to “I am…Sasha Fierce” [and dancing to “Single Ladies”], “I Kissed a Girl,” “Burnin’ Up” and “Viva la Vida”
  • “Iron Man,” “WALL-E,” “Twilight,” “ Step Brothers” and “Slumdog Millionaire” hit the theaters
  • Heath Ledger died after the premiere of “The Dark Night”
  • “The Hunger Games” hit the shelves
  • Leggings became pants
  • Wayfarer glasses and shutter shades hid everyone’s eyes
  • Obama became the first African American president of the United States

2009:

  • People were listening to Lady Gaga’s new album “The Fame,” “Boom Boom Pow,” “FireFlies” and “Party in the U.S.A.”
  • “Avatar,” “The Hangover,” “Up” and “The Blind Side” hit the theaters
  • Tiana became the first black Disney princess in “The Princess and the Frog”
  • “Glee,” “Modern Family” and “Jersey Shore”
  • Kanye dissed Taylor at the VMAs
  • Miley Cyrus pole-danced at the Teen Choice Awards
  • Pepe the frog made his way across MySpace

2010:

  • People were listening to “Airplanes,” “Forget You,” “Just the Way You Are” and “California Gurls” 
  • “Inception,” “Toy Story 3,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and “True Grit” hit the theaters
  • “The Walking Dead” premiered satisfying everyone’s zombie craze
  • The Angry Birds app launched
  • Dabbing started
  • Dubstep came to the U.S. 
  • Silly Bandz were life
  • Nike elite socks and pink yoga pants were all the fashion

2011:

  • People were listening to “Rolling in the Deep,” “Superbass,” “Country Girls (Shake it for Me)” and “Love on Top”
  • “The Help,” “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Bridesmaids” and “Midnight in Paris” hit the theaters
  • “Game of Thrones” premiered 
  • “Fifty Shades of Grey” hit the shelves 
  • The Harry Potter series met its end with “Deathly Hallows Part 2”
  • The Oprah Winfrey Show ended
  • People started planking and twerking everywhere for no reason
  • Will and Kate got married
  • The world met Siri
  • Snapchat launched

2012:

  • People were listening to “Radioactive,” “Call Me Maybe,” “Gangnam Style” [horrendous dance included], “Ho Hey” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”
  • “The Avengers,” “Lincoln,” “The Hunger Games,” “Brave” and “Wreck-It Ralph” hit the theaters 
  • Tebowing was a thing
  • Instagram launched
  • Memes and GIFs exploded on the internet 
  • The world was supposed to end 

2013:

  • People were listening to “Blurred Lines,” “Wrecking Ball,” “Royals” and “Story of My Life”
  • “12 Years a Slave,” “The Great Gatsby,” “Frozen” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” hit the theaters
  • People were crazy about the Harlem shake and nae naeing
  • Vine launched 
  • Athleisure took to the streets 
  • “Orange is the New Black” premiered, kicking off Netflix’s original content 
  • Blockbuster closed

2014:

  • People were listening to “Fancy,” “Habits (Stay High),” “Uptown Funk,” “Thinking Out Loud” and “Blank Space”
  • “Boyhood,” “The Lego Movie,” “Unbroken,” “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Big Hero Six” hit the theaters
  • The Ice Bucket Challenge, Alex from Target and selfie sticks swept the nation
  • Bae and turnt up unironically pierced our vocabularies 
  • Man buns graced our fine country
  • Amazon Alexa launched

2015:

  • People were listening to “Hello,” “What Do You Mean,” “Trap Queen” and “The Hills”
  • “Inside Out,” “The Martian,” “The Revenant,” “The Force Awakens,” “Room” and “Trainwreck” hit the theaters
  • “Empire”  and “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” premiered
  • 1989 brought us new Taylor music and a new celeb girl squad
  • “Girl on the Train” hit the shelves 
  • Hamilton premiered on Broadway with glowing reviews that swept across the world
  • Misty Copeland became the first African American female named principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre 
  • Jon Snow died
  • Caitlyn Jenner introduced herself
  • Netflix and chill became a thing
  • One Direction broke up
  • The blue and black/white and gold dress infuriated the internet

2016:

  • People were listening to “Closer,” “Hotline Bling,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” “Formation” and “Cheap Thrills” 
  • “La La Land,” “Moonlight,” “Moana” and “Hidden Figures” hit the theaters
  • “Stranger Things” and “This is Us” premiered
  • “Full House” and “Gilmore Girls” got revivals
  • People were doing the mannequin challenge and flipping water bottles to go viral
  • Pokémon Go distracted us all
  • Lemonade broke the internet
  • Leo got his Oscar
  • #oscarssowhite happened
  • Bradgelina broke up
  • Avocado toast broke Instagram 

2017:

  • People were listening to “HUMBLE,” “Sign of the Times,” “Perfect” and “Green Light”
  • “Get Out,” “Coco,” “Wonder Woman,” “Lady Bird” and “Shape of Water” hit the theaters
  • Taylor Swift broke her hiatus to drop “Reputation”
  • “The Handmaid’s Tale” premiered
  • #metoo resurged
  • Women’s marches took to the streets across the nation
  • There was unicorn everything
  • “Fake news” made life hard for everyone

2018:

  • People were listening to “This Is America,” “Girls Like You,” “God’s Plan,” “Havana” and “High Hopes”
  • “Black Panther,” “A Star is Born,” “Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse,” “Incredibles 2,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Crazy Rich Asians” hit the theaters
  • “Queer Eye” got its fabulous revival
  • The #inmyfeelings challenge went viral
  • Harry and Meghan got married 
  • Liam and Miley got married in secret
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Humor

Sorry, college kids shouldn’t have dogs
Sorry, college kids shouldn’t have dogs
Calling Carly: What happens to stars who have faded?
Calling Carly: What happens to stars who have faded?
The Billiken Buzz: Friday Fun
The Billiken Buzz: Friday Fun
Confronting the Dread of Valentine’s Day
Confronting the Dread of Valentine’s Day
‘Tis the Season…for Hyped-up Music and Bad Acting
‘Tis the Season…for Hyped-up Music and Bad Acting

Other stories filed under Opinion

Psych meds saved my life
Psych meds saved my life
The ‘swamp’ in action: Josh Hawley
The ‘swamp’ in action: Josh Hawley
Pause for Opinion Episode 7
Pause for Opinion Episode 7
Pause for Opinion Episode 6
Pause for Opinion Episode 6
Pause for Opinion Episode 5
Pause for Opinion Episode 5
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University
Feeling nostalgic? What about now?