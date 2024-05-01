Quintessential “Wheat” music: Six songs to sway to this spring

There is a genre or style of music to cover just about any emotion or mood you could possibly have. There are upbeat songs to dance to when you need to feel energized, there are the perfect tunes for a therapeutic cry session, there are chill indie tracks for when you need to unwind after a busy day of studying and so many more. However, there are genres of music that can be harder to define—instead of being easily described, this music simply evokes a certain feeling that you just know when you hear it.

When we met as college freshmen, we bonded over a mutual love of Harry Styles, an obsession with “New Girl” and Bubly Sparkling Water. It was the fall of 2020, and the pandemic limited what we could do, so we clung to each other and our first college friendship. What we never expected to bond over was a niche category of music, which we dubbed as “Wheat” music.

“Wheat” music is the kind of music you can sway to and has a groovy sort of vibe. It is music that had the power to transport us out of our pandemic-stricken dorm in St. Louis, Missouri, where we would throw dance parties in Spring Hall, blasting these songs on repeat to deflect any existential crises we were feeling about missing out on the typical college experience or navigating the ups and downs of picking a major and career path.

While “Wheat” music can be enjoyed year-round, rain or shine, it is a genre of music best heard on a warm spring or summer day, preferably when you are outside with a fun beverage in hand while soaking up the sunshine and gorgeous outdoors.

Here are six “Wheat” songs to jam to all spring and summer long!

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

While every Fleetwood Mac song could easily fall under the category of “Wheat” music, “Dreams” may be the most “Wheat” song there ever was! This song has an irresistible beat that will have you swaying in no time. Stevie Nicks’ dreamy and raspy voice and the accompanying drum beat whisk you out of the Midwest and into the landscape of your own imagination!



“It Was Coming All Along” by Maggie Rogers

Get ready to roll your windows down and turn up the volume. Maggie Rogers’ recently released track has everything you could need in a song: an infectious melody, unique vocals and a carefree vibe that make it sound like a timeless classic. Rogers’ dazzling vocals combined with a swelling guitar and drum beat make it a classic “Wheat” song that is sure to be your next springtime anthem.

“august” by Taylor Swift

The opening music, followed by the gorgeous lyrics, “Salt air, and the rust on your door,” will forever be timeless! The stunning lyrics about tragic teen love and betrayal, accompanied by the soft, groovy music in this song, lure listeners in to experience something truly magical. You may try not to dance to this one, but when you let the beauty of this song take over, trust me when I say you won’t be able to stop yourself, especially when the bridge kicks in.

“Hollywood” by Victoria Monét (feat. Earth, Wind & Fire)

Guaranteed mood-booster, Victoria Monét’s “Hollywood” will have you swaying back and forth when the beat drops and the drums kick in. Monét’s soothing vocals are like no other, especially when paired with entrancing strings, irresistible background vocals and bass guitar. But that’s not all; the iconic Earth, Wind & Fire make a feature on the track, solidifying its status as a “Wheat” song perfect for spring.

“Slow Burn” by Kacey Musgraves

“Slow Burn” may not initially appear as a “Wheat” song, but by the time the second verse kicks in and the beat drops, this is a song that will easily have you on your feet, moving to Musgrave’s gorgeous and twangy vocals. This is a perfect spring and summer song generally, but for the full experience, listen to this song at golden hour or during a lovely sunset or sunrise with your best friends (bonus points if you’re at the Arch).

“Sunshine Baby” by The Japanese House

Amber Bain’s (AKA The Japanese House) “Sunshine Baby” is a “Wheat” song from the first beat. Bain’s light vocals mix effortlessly with a soft beat to create a light and airy feel, and the catchy melody will transport listeners directly to springtime. “Sunshine Baby” will force you to sway back and forth, and if you had any questions about what a “Wheat” song was, this track is practically the definition of it.