A Letter from the Editor

The University News has strived to be the student voice of Saint Louis University in good times and bad for nearly 100 years. This year, we laid out three values that we would shape our goals around: community engagement, representation and consistency. In light of recent events, we will continue to strive toward these goals more than ever. While we may be separated by distance, the Editorial Board of the University News is united by these values.

In the last week, we have seen the SLU community come together like we have always known it to do. While in the coming months, our interactions may look different, we hope to be part of the driving force behind cultivating our “communitas ad dispersionem,” or “community in dispersion.”

While the University News will be suspending its biweekly print editions, we will continue to keep you informed with relevant news, student stories and online content. So, in the spirit of community, we are asking students to share your experiences with the University News as you navigate this new and challenging chapter in your college experience. Fill out the submission form or email [email protected] with any ideas or questions.

The University News is here to serve and support the SLU community, now more than ever. We want to thank you for your continued loyalty to our mission and we look forward to seeing you on Thursdays at the clock tower again soon.

Emma Carmody

Editor-in-Chief

The University News