Why I Can’t Vote for Joe Biden
I’m a registered Democrat, a progressive and a democratic socialist who supported Bernie Sanders in the primary, but I simply cannot bring myself to vote for Joe Biden. Here’s why.
While I recognize that Biden would certainly be a more stable president, and holds views that are generally closer to my own than Trump’s are, I don’t think he would be the kind of President our country needs right now. I know many people are focused on getting Trump out of office and I agree that he needs to go, but another four years of Clinton/Obama-like “moderate” politics that campaigns on progressive values only to govern as “a moderate Republican” will neither address the problems in our society that led to Trump’s rise, nor will it prevent another (more competent) far-right figure from rising to power in the wake of a lackluster Biden presidency. And I think that’s exactly the kind of president he would be; despite Biden’s recent rhetoric of potentially being “the most progressive president since FDR”, he emphatically told wealthy donors at a fundraiser in NYC earlier this year that “nothing will fundamentally change” if he’s elected, and that he’ll focus on working with Republicans to compromise. If Republicans are to the point where they won’t even support a conservative healthcare plan when it’s introduced by a Democratic president, and called the Affordable Care Act, then why would they ever support anything put forth by a Democratic president, especially something that’s actually progressive? Even on the issue that should be easiest for Democrats to outflank Trump on, coronavirus, the Biden campaign won’t commit to fighting for significant federal measures to stop the spread of the virus, like a nationwide mask mandate. Instead, they say they’ll rely on states to take action despite openly admitting that many won’t.
To summarize, the first reason I can’t vote for Biden is that he’s totally inadequate as a politician to meet this moment in our history. Secondly, because I refuse to participate in the continued right-ward shift of both major parties by voting for either of their candidates. The Republicans are as transactional and reactionary as they’ve been for decades, and the Democrats remain all too eager to capitulate and compromise for cheap points in the media cycle and to attract the attention of big donors. Meanwhile, none of the major problems exposed by the original Trump and Bernie campaigns has been or stands to be substantively addressed whether Trump or Biden wins. Don’t get me wrong, Biden may do some good things if he’s elected, but overall, it’s clear that he’s content to continue pursuing a corrupt, neoliberal project that seeks, more than anything, to maintain the status quo within American politics in order to preserve the interests of those who currently control the Democratic Party. This neoliberal, corporate ideology also seeks to prevent the Democratic Party from becoming a true progressive, populist party, and uses fear to prevent such a movement from taking shape outside the party. The only way in such a scenario to get politicians like Biden to accede to the demands of voters and halt the right-ward shift of American politics is to threaten to withhold the only two things politicians ultimately care about: our votes and our cash. We should be making the Democrats pander to the left during the general election out of fear of losing our votes, instead of “voting blue no matter who” and allowing them to endlessly pander to conservatives, as Biden has done.
Thirdly, Biden has made it clear that he doesn’t really want my vote, or the vote of anyone who even dares to entertain any kind of criticism of his record. In fact, Biden might be the only candidate for a major party ever to openly and repeatedly tell voters from his own party to “vote for someone else” when they questioned his record. This happened several times during the primary in response to questions from voters about Obama’s record, in regards to the deportations of high numbers of immigrants, as well as climate change. He even called one voter “fat” and challenged him to a push-up contest, and called another “a damned liar.” If Trump had done any of those things, the media and Democrats would never have let us hear the end of it.
A core part of the tried-and-failed centrist strategy of the Democrats is that they do everything they can to appeal to Republicans during the general election, but they also apparently think this means they have to appear to have utter contempt for the people that actually constitute the active base of the party. This is probably why they also tend to govern like Republicans, but I digress. Because the two-party system forces voters to choose between “the lesser of two evils,” the two major parties are able to use fear to coerce voters into continuing to participate in a corrupt system by casting their ballot for either a Democrat or Republican, even if they don’t realistically expect anything to fundamentally improve about politics or society based on the outcome. And if anyone dares question what either party is actually using its power for, has used its power for or what it’s promising to do once power has been acquired, they’re attacked by loyal partisans as helping the other side. This is why I’ve moved away from the Democratic Party in recent years and plan on voting for the Green Party in 2020, and why I’ve become convinced we need to dismantle the two-party system by enacting ranked choice voting, abolishing the electoral college and supporting the Movement for a People’s Party.
Fourthly, Biden, like Trump, has been credibly accused of sexual assault and sexual harassment. Google “Tara Reade.”
Finally, despite all of this, Biden appears poised to win a significant victory in the election. I’m sure election night will be chaotic and Trump will claim the vote was rigged or something along those lines, but I truly have no doubt at this point that Biden will be sworn in as president come next year. Yes, I know the polls showed Hillary winning too, but the truth is Biden is up way more than Hillary ever could’ve dreamed. It’s not 2016 anymore, and people have had their fill of Trump. Biden will likely sweep many of the swing states in the overall count, but I don’t think he has a chance to win Missouri, where I’m registered, and frankly it’s not like he’s really tried to. In fact, some polls indicate that Biden has a better chance of winning Texas than he does Missouri. As a progressive Missourian, then, the best way for my vote to actually have an impact is to vote for the Green Party. The more votes a third-party gets now in the current system, the easier time they have getting on the ballot in the next election, and I think it’s important that we keep at least the possibility of voting for a progressive alternative to the Democrats and Republicans open for future elections. In addition, the Green Party platform is much more in line with my views overall, as they support ranked choice voting, Medicare for All and a Green New Deal.
In conclusion, if Biden had learned the lessons of the Obama years and was ready to come into power with a realistic plan to advance progressive legislation, I might support him. If the Democrats came out strongly in favor of a plan to abolish the electoral college and enact ranked choice voting in federal elections (thus eliminating their only argument as to why voting third-party is bad), I would support them if only so that all Americans could have greater choices in future elections. Unfortunately, it seems that Biden and the Democrats are content to go back to the way things were before Trump without actually addressing the corruption, economic inequality, hyper partisanship and systemic racism that allowed Trump to win. In terms of the progressive policies Biden claims he supports, most of them would require twisting arms on both sides in Congress in order to get controversial, progressive legislation passed and/or not capitulating to Republicans, which are two things we know Democrats hate doing. Look, I want to be excited for the Democratic candidate, but I’m just not. Instead of shaming voters for not liking Democrats or calling them privileged for not wanting to vote for Biden, maybe take a look at why people are fed up with the Democrats, and the system in general. There are reasons why some 40 percent of the voting age population chooses not to vote at all, disproportionately among them people with lower incomes, young people and people of color. Non-voters as a group are some of the least privileged people in society; what is privileged is thinking that the way America was before Trump was acceptable.
Jakob Benedetti (he/him/his) is a senior currently studying political science and economics.
Grace Dunlavy (she/her/hers) is a junior at SLU studying Integrated Strategic Communications with a minor in Human Resource Management. Originally from...
Jakob, I not a US citizen and really do not have the time to reply to your hugely misguided article, but I simply must. After the lies, deception and chaos of the worst president on record, the next worse thing is people like you.
Childish idealism and apathy are as big a threat to the future and soul of the nation as is the heinous agenda of the wannabe autocrat, desperate to hang on by any means and gut the institutions that protect the freedoms of all. The same happened in Germany before the rise of Hitler, whose true horrors were not known for many years after.
Make no mistake and be under no illusion Jakob, that a 2nd Donald Trump term will not just be 4 more years of chaos, division and mismanagement. He will begin the process of dismantling the democratic institutions, muzzling the free press – it has already begun at the Voice of America, the shakedown of Social Media platforms, and this accelerated process will remove any chance democratically, that could’ve ever allowed a truly progressive government. In 4 years from now, do you think you will be involved in either a free or fair election?
Your goal will be lost forever, the US will more likely resemble Putin’s state controlled Russia. Donald Trump Jr is already lining himself up for a 2024 campaign.
I am British, 49 and a professional. I was the leftist ideological warrior in my 20’s. Many years of experience later, you realize that idealism alone, will get you nowhere. Nor will protesting a Trump victory with painted bed sheets, that you in part facilitated and encouraged by wasting your platform and worse by encourage others to do the same.
What right do you have to write about a democracy when you will play no active part in trying to change it?
This is an even bigger mistake than the misguided, Fox News junkies lost to the cult of Trump.
I totally share your vision of what a Sanders government could bring to the Nation, how desperately it is needed. I also share your observation of the centrist status quo nature of Biden, the current state of American democracy and his policy platform.
But that leaves you no excuses, to simply stand by and allow the most dangerous man in US political history to destroy lives and institutions – how many more will die because of Covid, how many will lose healthcare because an egotist cannot stand a policy created by a former President. How many more freedoms will be gone and replaced by lies.
You need to learn and learn quick, real politik, to deal with things as they are, not from where you dream they should be.
Bernie Sanders, understands this. That is why he is out on the stump promoting Biden/Harris. Today Harris a true Liberal is going to be joing Bernie in a “fight for a living wage” conference.
There is every chance Biden and his influence may be involved in shaping the net democratic administration – there is zero chance of anything with apathy handing victory to Trump.
With age and experience you will hopefully learn, that power comes before policy or the ability to change lives, else you will be nothing more than a dusty book of ideals.
Biden is far from perfect, but he is infinitely better than the alternative, Trump doesn’t need you to vote for him – he is happy equally whether intimidation, gerrymandering, cancelling postal ballots or idealized apathy from students keep you way from voting against him – either way he is nearer to his goal.
You are right that Biden is better, he is 100x better, and for that alone you should vote for “the least worse option”. So many people will still be better off, but it doesn’t end there.
Trump has accused Biden of being a trogan horse for a more radical left wing agenda – you can actually work to make that happen and become a reality – We can all see Biden is getting both old and maybe not as sharp as he once was – With Harris there ready to step in if the worst happens, or a democratic controlled Congress and Senate to decide where they go next – is your ideal of a truly progressive agenda nearer or further away than with a Trump win? A Trump win made more likely by your apathy.
You have an electoral college system totally out of whack, where democratic California voters have far less electoral votes per head of population than many republican favoring mid west states – you also now have a rushed supreme court appointment that tips the scales firmly into an anti liberal agenda on everything you hold dear. And what do you do about it? Nothing.
In the UK where I live we had Blair who was a centrist, and more recently we had Corbyn, a true marxist socialist, and Corbyn, having been decimated in the election, the Labour party is again back with a more centrist leader in Starmer. Who is ideologically better Corbyn/Sanders or Blair/Biden? the answer is obvious.
But which is the best to have at the top of a ticket that wants to gain power? the Answer is Blair/Biden. Because the nation is not progressive or liberal enough yet to carry the nation. And neither protesting or blogging is going to change the reality. So what can you do? you stick you anchor towards the center then you move and fight for policy to move left. That is the reality, that is how you get Sanders type progressive politics.
I actually believe Biden is there for this fundamental reason – he is the most broadly electable – then once he is in, you can consider/lobby/fight for your progressive goals from that position of power – or you can sit, do nothing and dream – convince yourself that apathy will do something more than betray that possibility ever happening and with it the hope of millions of Americans.
This is the single most important election in my lifetime. It goes way beyond the US domestic agenda. There is a rise of fascism/populist leaders globally taking the lead and empowered from Trumpism. You can be part of the problem by burying your head in the sand as you didn’t get it all your own way at the top of the democratic ticket or you can be part of the cure and keep fighting for that agenda.
Do you want to at the very least have the chance of a free and fair system in 4 years allowing you the chance of a true progressive, or maybe even one in the next 4 years, because of Bidens frailty, or do you want to enable the rise of chaos, division and destruction and encourage others to follow in your apathy?
As Edmond Burke – famously wrote “The only thing required for the triumph of evil, is for good men to do nothing”
Consider your words, actions and your platform and reconsider before you spend decades repenting.
Vote for goodness sake and encourage others to do so.
Feel free to add why you are voting for Trump. Oh, apologies I see you are voting for the Green Party. How bold! Ah, if only everyone would support the Green Party!
But they don’t, not by a long shot. The Green Party in the US currently holds a total of…0 state or national offices. The Green Party is, as it always will be a spoiler party that generally insures that if progressives can’t have it all, they will have nothing. It happened in 2000, and climate issues/progressive agenda items got worse. The Iraq war was instigated. Oh but then many had a high hopes for Obama, oh but his corporatism, oh but his attempts to work within the bounds of laws and ethics! And so we could not vote for Hillary!
And here we are. My prediction? After this election zero Green Party members will hold state or national office, and I will predict that for another 20 years. I will further predict that they will get roughly 1 percent of the vote, or higher in some localities, primarily from donations and online movements that seem to proclaim them the answer to our political gridlock.
Enjoy your fantasy of moral superiority, may you live all your days in such comfort that making a responsible choice is an option, but not a requirement.
Entitled privileged white liberal blah blah blah. Basically your political thoughts are so much more important than the real lives of people. Right? The ultimate hypocrite…you sit back and expect Biden to win while supporting a white nationalist by default.
Check out all these crusty commenters trying to tell you how to live. They probably hate free thought as much as free speech.
People vote for Trump or Biden and completely ignore both of them are rapists. Rape alone should be enough to disqualify a candidate. If Bernie was accused of rape he’d currently be sitting in jail for the rest of his life. But because Biden has his poweful corporate friends he gets a chance to be president. That bothers nobody? Really?