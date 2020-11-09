Why “I Voted”

Nov. 3, 2020 is a day many won’t forget. No matter their party, voters headed to the polls to exercise their right to vote in this year’s presidential election. Many were able to vote through absentee ballots, mail-in ballots or early in-person voting.

If you registered to vote using your SLU residence hall address, you were able to vote in-person at Simon Recreation Center. Students lined up to vote from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and walked down West Pine with their “I Voted” stickers on their clothes afterwards. The UNews was able to capture photos of SLU students wearing their stickers and get to know a little about them and their voting experiences. Many students have voted before, but this was their first time voting in the presidential election. Let’s hear why some of our classmates decided to vote this year.

No line at Simon Recreation Center, November 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

“I voted because I feel that it is absolutely necessary that I do, now more than ever, to make my voice heard. In the middle of a pandemic and in the midst of all of the unrest our country has experienced this year alone, it is important that we elect a president and representatives who will do what is actually best for most Americans.” – Abbie Loveless, (she/her/hers) junior, has voted in the local and midterm elections before.

“I voted because I wanted to be able to feel like I did everything I could to have my voice heard and make a difference”-Annie Henry (she/her/hers), junior, voted in the midterm election in 2018 but is her first time voting in the presidential election.

“Today, I voted in the United States for the first time (however, the first ballot I officially cast was in the 2020 Italian Constitutional Referendum). I chose to vote today because my vote matters. We, the American people, hold a civic obligation to each other to build, refine and protect this nation. In our republic, voting is one of the most powerful means by which we may do so. I voted today to reaffirm my faith in the great American experiment, in hopes for a better today and tomorrow.”- Bob Sforza, (he/him/his), Senior majoring in Entrepreneurship & Computer Science.

“I voted because I want to make a difference in my community and our future! By voting, I have a say in the changes that can be made and keep the values that are present in our country alive. It’s a right that I will never take for granted and will always practice with pride in my country and gratitude toward those who fought for my right to make my voice heard and matter” – Isabel Briscoe, left (she/her/hers), senior and first time voter in the presidential election.

“I thought it was important, in general, to get your voice heard, but especially this year with so many important issues on the line it was necessary.” – Diana Jakovcevic, right (she/her/hers), sophomore and first time voter.

“I voted because it’s my civic duty, and I want to see this country become a more accepting and anti-racist place where people of all races/sexual orientations/genders/abilities/etc. are treated equitably.” – Maddie Coleman, (she/her/hers), sophomore studying Public Health and first time voter.

“I voted because I think it’s very important to exercise your rights and to have an impact on the future of the country.” – Julia Treleven, left (she/her/hers), sophomore and first time voter. “I voted because I think it is important to exercise my right to vote and have my voice heard. “ – Claudia Popek, right, (she/her/hers), sophomore and first time voter.

“I voted because I believe it is very important to exercise my right to vote. I am lucky enough to be able to vote and I wanted to take advantage of that. I have family members and close friends who can’t vote, and I believe not voting isn’t fulfilling my civic duty especially when others are not as fortunate as me. Voting allows my voice to be heard and allows my concerns to be recognized. Lastly, I believe it would be incredibly hypocritical of me to complain about the government and then not go out and try to change that by voting. In my mind, if you don’t vote (and you are able) then you don’t get to complain when you don’t like how things are handled.” – Umeera Farooq (she/her/hers), Freshman and first time voter in presidential election.

Why vote? “To make sure my voice is heard and to work toward a better tomorrow!”- Joey Reyes (they/them), senior and first time voter in presidential election.

“I voted because it’s my duty, my right and a privilege; my voice matters and deserves to be heard.” – Kelsy Fraley, left (she/her/hers), junior and first time voter.

“I voted to elect the nominee who I think will best lead our country regarding issues that matter to me, such as those of social justice, climate change mitigation and unifying rhetoric. Ultimately, I felt compelled to vote in the interest of those I care about who have so much at stake during this election.” – Andi Davis, right (she/her/hers), junior and first time voting in presidential election.

“I voted because I want my voice heard on who I believe the country should be run and who’s running it.” – Jenna Brehmer, (she/her), senior majoring in psychology and this is her second time voting in the presidential election.

“I voted because I wanted to exercise my civic duty and make sure my voice was heard” – Ryan Cary, (she/her/hers), sophomore and first time voter.

“I came out to the polls today because I wanted to cast my vote for the presidential election and some of the amendments for here in Missouri.” – Justin Epperly, (he/him), sophomore and first time voter.

“I voted to uphold democracy in the United States and contribute my decisions to the pool of voters around the country. My vote was informed by the current situation of COVID-19 in the US, a desire for justice for racial minorities and immigrants, global warming’s effect on the environment, wanting the US to retain its relationships with foreign powers, and concern for the increasingly radical polarization of the political climate in the US. As a practicing Catholic, I find it difficult to choose either party, however, I believe I have made the appropriate decision at this time.” – Joe Bytnar, left (he/him/his), junior and first time voting in presidential election.

“I was excited to exercise my right to vote, and to have the opportunity to vote for positive, effective change in our country.” – Maeve Breslin, middle (she/her/hers), junior and first time voter.

“Voting is a privilege and a responsibility! I vote because I want to see a better future for those who are most vulnerable.” – Lily Williams, right (she/her/hers), junior and first time voter in the presidential election.

“I exercise my right to vote because I want to use my voice and be a part of the change in our country.” – Isa Baca, (she/her/hers), sophomore and first time voter.