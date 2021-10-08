Five Fantastic Foods: Off-Campus Dining by SLU

As college students, many of us do not have cars to get ourselves around town. And when it comes to going out with friends to grab some food or brunch, getting to places off-campus can be difficult without a car. However, there are many places around SLU’s campus that are easy to walk to and can provide a great meal with friends. Here are five fantastic food places around SLU that are worth checking out.

City Foundry

Being the most recently opened locale on this list and one of the closest to SLU’s campus, the City Foundry has a wide variety of offerings that can easily meet the many cravings of a large friend group. Whether it be waffles at Press Waffle Co., authentic crêpes at Good Day, Asian-Mexican fusion at Kalbi Taco Shack or ice cream at Poptimism STL, the City Foundry food hall contains a wide variety of food offerings that can satisfy even the pickiest eater in the group. Be sure to try Tumeric Street Style, a superb food stand offering incredible dishes from the southern India province of Tamil Nadu – the Chettinad chicken dosa roll is a personal favorite.

Juniper

Looking for a place to take the parents to show them you’ve been exploring life outside of the campus (or, at least two blocks off-campus)? Take them to Juniper, located right off Laclede Avenue. Describing themselves as “new Southern rooted in the traditions of the region,” Juniper offers a fresh spin on classic Southern grub that is sure to please everyone in the family. With a fantastic menu of both food and cocktails that offers up a great atmosphere while eating, it is always a good time at Juniper. Some fantastic lunch combos are the fried chicken sandwich paired with their rye Old Fashioned, or pairing the blackened catfish with their Kentucky Bramble–if you are able to grab a drink, of course.

Northwest Coffee Roasting Co.

Just past Juniper and still located right off Laclede is Northwest Coffee Roasting Co. This coffee shop features great outdoor seating, fantastic coffee, and a wide variety of breakfast foods to get you going on your day before classes. Whether you need a place to study before a big test or just want to grab a coffee and catch up with friends while enjoying the weather outside, Northwest Coffee Roasting Co. is the place for you. A vanilla latte with almond milk paired with a waffle topped with strawberries is always a great choice at Northwest Coffee, but any type of coffee is available to grab there—along withs ome great smoothie options to try.

Gramophone

While a further walk away, it is worth mentioning the gems found in the Grove. One of those gems is Gramophone, a sandwich shop that serves up over a staggering 40+ varieties of sandwiches to choose from. Ranging from classic offerings such as their club or Philly cheesesteak sandwiches to their own spins and creations such as the “Fight Club” or “When Pigs Fly,” their combinations are endless, giving plenty of variety for even the biggest crowds. In addition, Gramophone is open until 2:30 a.m., giving you the chance to rely on them even when the late-night cravings hit. Two great choices for those late-night cravings are “The Steak Out” on ciabatta bread and the “Manchester Melt” on a garlic- buttered baguette.

Rise Coffee House

Rise Coffee House is the second gem from the Grove worth mentioning, offering up incredible breakfast food and coffee along with an incredibly welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone to enjoy. This spot is the go-to for brunch in the Grove with its incredibly spacious outdoor areas, located on the side and back of the building, and simply delicious food that is served up at Rise. Whether you are looking to just have some eggs and toast, or grab a breakfast sandwich on a homemade biscuit, or even have a ricotta toast with jam on top, you cannot go wrong with any choice you make at Rise Coffee House. Along with one of the choices above, their lavender latte is great–always a delicious and refreshing start to the day!