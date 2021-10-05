Meet+the+Senior+Editors

Editor-in-Chief

Conor Dorn, originally from River Forest, Illinois, is majoring in History. He joined The University News as an incoming freshman. Throughout his four years with the UNews, he has met a great group of people and has learned a lot from interacting with various people when working on articles. Dorn first started as a staff writer for the News Section and has since written 30 articles. He currently has an editorial position and serves as Editor in Chief. His favorite UNews memory was dressing up for Halloween, even though he didn’t wear a costume. Everyone was kind enough to give him bits and pieces of their costume so he could have one and be a part of the group. In his free time, he loves reading, running, going to metal concerts, and trying out new recipes in his kitchen. When he was younger, his dream job was to become a rock star just like Ozzy Osbourne, who he was deeply obsessed with. Before he graduates, he wants to eat at Fresh Gatherings on South Campus. His mantra for senior year is, “just try to be present and cherish the little moments with your friends.”

Managing Editor

Grace Dunlavy, originally from Carmel, Indiana, is majoring in Integrated Strategic Communication. As a sophomore, she was looking for an organization to give her the opportunity to explore her passions in a unique and meaningful way, and The University News gave her that opportunity. Since sophomore year she has made well over 60 graphics to go along with each article. Dunlavy currently has an editorial position and serves as Managing Editor which oversees and coordinates the implementation process of the publications of online and print issues. The UNews has allowed her to explore her creativity and love for graphic design. Being a part of the organization has opened her heart even more and she has loved every second of it. Her favorite UNews memory is going to production night—she always has fun and loves to hang out with everyone while creating our print issues and making them come together. In her free time, she loves exploring new coffee shops in St. Louis while reading and sipping iced coffee. When she was younger her dream job was to be a professional ballerina. Since then she has found a love for art, media and brand marketing and as of today, she hopes to pursue a career as a publicist. Before she graduates she wants to jump in the Business School fountain to cross it off her SLU bucket list. Dunlavy’s mantra for senior year is “whatever happens is meant to be.” In addition, a song that best describes her senior year would be “Sheesh!” by Surfaces and Tai Verdes.

News Editor

Zoë Butler, originally from Kansas City, Missouri, is majoring in English and minoring in biology. As a junior, she first joined The University News as a staff writer and has written nine articles for the Arts & Life, News and Opinion sections. Articles she has written include, “Saving the Earth is Possible,” “Be Wary of Election Nights” and “Meet Dean Donna, SLU’s Dean of Students”. Butler is currently serving as one of the News editors for her final year at SLU. From being a staff writer to an editor she has learned a wide range of techniques from interviewing to collaborating with other editors. The UNews has a great culture and she loves being able to talk openly about different story ideas to help each other out. When she is not writing she loves riding her bike, traveling, finding new shows and trying out new recipes in the kitchen. When she was younger her dream job was to be an astronaut. As of today, her dream job is to make documentaries with her friend, Julia. Butler loves being able to combine the things she loves such as interviewing, history and storytelling. Even though her dream job has changed since she was younger, both involve learning new things and a certain level of exploration. Before she graduates she wants to get on the big screen at Chaifetz Arena in hopes of crossing it off her SLU bucket list. Butler’s mantra for senior year is “friends over everything.”

Arts & Life Editor

Matthew Chambers, originally from Omaha, Nebraska is majoring in English. At the beginning of his junior year, he joined The University News as a staff writer for the Arts & Life section. For his last and final year on The University News team, he is currently serving as Arts & Life Co-Editor on the editorial board. Being a part of the UNews has been a great experience for Chambers and he has loved being surrounded by a great group of people. One of his favorite UNews memories is having wonderful conversations and spending time with other editors. In his free time, he loves reading, watching films, listening to music and spending time with friends. When he was younger his dream job was to become a doctor just like his grandparents, aunts and uncles. As of today, he has steered away from that dream and now hopes to find a career working behind the scenes in the music industry. Chambers’ senior year mantra is, “It’s senior year, I should say yes to as much as I can!” In addition, a song that best describes his senior year would be “To see the Next Part of the Dream” by Parannoul. Before he graduates, the one thing he wants to crossoff his SLU bucket list is hanging out with his friends on the roofs of the academic buildings.

Photo Editor

Andrea Porter, originally from Eureka, Missouri, is majoring in Integrated Strategic Communication as well as minoring in Visual Communication and Marketing. Going into junior year, she wanted a place to allow her to do what she loves: photography. There was an opening on the editorial board for Photo Editor and she took the opportunity to apply.Ever since she has loved her time with The University News. As Photo Editor, she oversees the photography that appears in the newspaper and online. Being able to be in-person for our meetings and have face-to-face conversations has been her favorite UNews memory thus far. Whenever she is not taking pictures, she loves to travel, go to concerts, watch “Jersey Shore” and spend time with friends and family. When she was younger her dream job was to be an elementary school teacher. As of today, her dream job is to be an event planner and to explore her creative vision and see how an idea can be turned into reality. As we are almost halfway through the first semester, her senior year mantra is “just say yes!” In addition, a song that best describes her senior year is “I Lived” by OneRepublic. Before she graduates, she hopes to cross off “running through the Clocktower fountains” from her SLU bucket list.

Copy Editor

Lexi Kayser, originally from Lake St. Louis, Missouri is majoring in English and Communication. As an incoming freshman, she wanted a place to share her thoughts and a way to stay up-to-date on local and global news, which is why she chose to join The University News. Kayser started as an opinion writer her freshman year and has since written 15 articles to date. Going into her senior year, she has now taken an editorial position as Copy Editor. One of her favorite UNews memory is walking around campus seeing other students, staff, and faculty looking at the print issues and thinking to herself “Oh s**t, I helped make that!” In addition to writing, in her free time, she loves reading, running, and making her friends go on elaborate “adventures.”. When she was younger her dream job was to be a writer—which hasn’t changed as of today. She has spent the last four years chasing her childhood dreams. Before graduation, Kayser wants to cross off “swimming in the fountains” on her SLU bucket list. In addition, her mantra for her senior year, as sung by Troy Bolton is, “I’m not gonna stop, that’s who I am, I give it all I got that is my plan.” Along with Troy Bolton’s song lyric being her senior year mantra, his song “Bet On It” would be the best song to describe her senior year.

Social Media Editor

Kateryna Gehlhaar, originally from San Diego, California is majoring in Nursing. Though this is her first year on The University News team, she currently has an editorial position and serves as Social Media Editor. Although this is very different from her future plans to become a nurse, she finds that writing, social media and marketing bring her joy. She loves being a part of media organizations and it has become a hobby of hers. Even though she has only been a part of the UNews for a little over a month, her favorite UNews memory is meeting the editors, staff and incoming freshmen while also making new friends. Whenever Gehlhaar isn’t posting, writing or taking pictures for social media she loves to read, watch “Friends” and go to Cyclebar. When she was younger her dream job was to become a professional ballerina; this has changed dramatically as she now wants to become a NICU nurse. Before she graduates, her number one SLU bucket list item is to run through the Clocktower fountains. A song that best describes Gehlhaar’s senior year is “Nineteen” by DYLAN. In addition, her mantra for senior year is “finish stronger than you started.”