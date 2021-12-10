Best+Books+of+2021+to+Gift

Struggling to come up with a gift for the book-lover in your life? Read below for some suggestions from Abigail Liszewski on what to grab.

The holidays are fast approaching, and that means it’s time to start thinking of what to gift to friends, family, or even yourself. Here are some of the best books of 2021 to give this holiday season.

“Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir

From the author of “The Martian” comes a new journey in space. Stranded in space millions of miles from home with no memories to help, Ryland Grace is on a mission to save humanity. This is a tale of discovery and survival that begs the question, “how far would you go to save the world?” Even after finishing the book, there is more to look forward to; “Project Hail Mary” is being made into a movie starring Ryan Gosling! A wonderful mesh of witty humor and science, this book is a perfect gift for any sci-fi lover.

“My Inner Sky” by Mari Andrew

“My Inner Sky” by Mari Andrew is a collection of essays as a guide to surviving the craziness of life. Andrew’s essays are organized into four sections: golden hour, twilight, night and dawn. “My Inner Sky” at its core is a self-help book that teaches you to look for magic in the world. The pairing of the emotional essays with vivid watercolor illustrations make for a wonderful read and an even better gift.

“Under the Whispering Door” by TJ Klune

If you are looking for a book to inject some magical whimsy into your holiday season, “Under the Whispering Door” is the book for you. TJ Klune, author of critically acclaimed “The House in the Cerulean Sea” (another amazing read) produces a new masterpiece with the same amount of quirk and charm. The book tells the story of a ghost who refuses to pass on and the ferryman he (spoiler alert) falls in love with. The warm and cozy writing makes “Under the Whispering Door” the ideal book to curl up next to a fire with this holiday season.

“The Comfort Book” by Matt Haig

Similar to “My Inner Sky,” “The Comfort Book” is another self-help book written by the best selling author of “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig began to write small notes to himself to help his future self on a bad day. Eventually, he turned these motivational notes into “The Comfort Book.” The book is comprised of short meditations that help provide a new perspective on life and its trials by incorporating others and his own experiences. This is a wonderful book that helps the reader learn to appreciate the beauty and unpredictability of life.

“Love Hypothesis” by Ali HazelwoodIf you have no clue what gift to give to your biology major friends, “Love Hypothesis” is a great option. The book follows Olive Smith, a third-year PhD candidate, when she lands herself in a fake relationship with Adam Carlsen, a professor known for being a major jerk. This cheesy romance will have you rooting for the characters’ adorable relationship. Ali Hazelwood started out by writing fanfiction, and that definitely shows through in her writing. However, “Love Hypothesis” is a cute and fun read that will leave you wishing for more pages.