Hate Has No Place Here

Andrea Porter (she/her/hers) is a Senior majoring in Integrated Strategic Communication with a minor in Visual Communication and Marketing. This is her second year with the University News as Photo Editor and she is beyond thankful and excited to be a part of this group! She found her love for photography while abroad and ever since has relished taking pictures, whether it be portraits, landscapes, pets, etc. She loves being able to capture meaningful moments. When she's not busy with school, she loves to travel, draw, paint, do any sort of crafts, watch Netflix and hang out with her family and friends.