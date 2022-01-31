New Year, New You, New Books!

The new year is finally upon us, which means that it is time for new year’s resolutions! If you are looking for guidance on how to follow through on your resolutions, here is a list of self-help and improvement books.

“Senbazuru” by Michael James Wong

“Senbazuru” by Michael James Wong teaches through the Japanese art of origami. Michael Wong provides lessons of joy and wisdom while simultaneously leading readers through the twelve steps to fold a paper crane. This book encourages the viewer to slow down;only by slowing down are we able to find joy in each moment of the day. The simple structure of “Senbazuru” paired with gorgeous watercolor pictures make it a must read for anyone wishing to find peace in their life.

“Calm the F*ck Down” by Sarah Knight

If you are looking for a book about handling stress filled with colorful language and a quirky sense of humor, then “Calm the F*ck Down” is the perfect choice for you! The author, Sarah Knight, is not a therapist trying to cure readers. Instead, she takes the role of a friend giving raw and honest advice. This book takes readers on a journey of self-discovery and introspection which seeks to help stop overthinking. “Calm the F*ck Down” is all about learning to stop worrying about problems, and instead start solving them. If your New Year’s resolution is to reduce stress and start taking action, give this book a read.

“You Are a Badass” by Jen Sincero

Similar to “Calm the F*ck Down,” “You Are a Badass” is a humorous self book about recognizing destructive thoughts and behaviors and taking the steps to change them. Success coach Jen Sincero teaches readers how to gain the confidence they need to unleash their inner badass. The 257 pages of this book are filled with easy exercises, inspiring stories and colorful language. The ultimate goal of this book is for the reader to learn to love what they can’t change, and change what they don’t love. This book is a must read for anyone looking to create a new “me” this new year.

“Atomic Habits” by James Clear

If you are looking to finally break some bad habits in 2022, “Atomic Habits” is the perfect book to read. Author James Clear uses true stories from Olympic medalists and award-winning artists to show how the science of small habits helped change their lives and can help improve yours. He draws on ideas from biology, psychology, and neuroscience to erase the bad and promote the good. Any New Year’s resolution can benefit from a quick skim through this book, so give it a try!

“Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life” by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles

Looking to discover your purpose in 2022? Read “Ikigai”! This self-help book analyzes Japanese culture and helps readers to discover their ikigai. Ikigai is the Japanese word for one’s reason for being, or (simply put) what makes people get out of bed and look forward to the day. While “Senbazuru” encourages the reader to slow down, “Ikigai” instructs the reader in the happiness of staying busy with what you love to do. This is a calming and informative book all about finding your purpose in life, and is perfect for anyone feeling lost or even simply curious about Japanese culture.