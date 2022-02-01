Upcoming STL Concerts

With COVID slowly and unsurely becoming less of an obstacle for social gatherings, concert season is finally coming back into almost full swing for the spring ‘22 semester. While there are so many to keep track of, here are a small selection of 12 concerts to look out for.

Hippo Campus at the Pageant

Supporting their upcoming album “LP3,” out February 4th on Grand Jury Music, the five-piece Saint Paul pop outfit Hippo Campus will be at the Pageant to share songs from what has been described as “their strongest and most complete work yet.” Indie pop up and comer Jelani Aryeh will be opening for this tour.

Monday, February 21 | $25

Ghost at Chaifetz Arena

Right in our own backyard, one of the 2010’s best displays of metal music and camp in general, Ghost, will be supporting their upcoming album “Impera” in late February. Until then, make sure to stream the album’s lead single “Call Me Little Sunshine” for maximum enjoyment of a concert you won’t even need a ride to.

Monday, February 21 | $42.50

Parquet Courts at the Pageant

After the bold sonic detours of 2021’s “Sympathy for Life,” this tour will likely see post-punk band Parquet Courts’s most extravagant and groovy shows to date. With the emphasis on groove of their last record and the classic post-punk sound of their back catalog, Parquet Courts is sure to put on a varied show of fan favorites and their newer material. Tuareg musician Mdou Moctar will be opening with songs from their critical success “Afrique Victime,” which is reason enough for a ticket.

Saturday, March 5 | $26

Ty Segall at Off Broadway

Ever-prolific lo-fi rock one-man-band Ty Segall will be spending one night of his “solo tour” at Off Broadway. What does a Ty Segall “solo tour” consist of, you may ask? As Segall himself describes it, “Ty Segall solo loud drum machine delay twin amp Travis bean freak out.” I couldn’t have said it better myself.

Sunday, March 6 | $26

Caroline Polachek at Delmar Hall

While “PANG,” Caroline Polachek’s solo debut, is two years old, it seems that the pop music community is still grappling with its magic, and her show at Delmar Hall in March is not one to miss for fans of pop music in any capacity. Following her 2021 single “Bunny Is A Rider,” which Pitchfork named their #1 song of the year, stepping into Polachek’s world will be a transcendent experience for everyone in the audience.

Thursday, March 10 | $25

Cannibal Corpse at Red Flag

For fans of music’s harsher, faster and more visceral genres, death metal pioneers Cannibal Corpse will be at Red Flag for a show that is sure to be well worth the hearing loss. With a stacked lineup of three bands with their own spins on death metal, Whitechapel, Revocation, & Shadow Of Intent, make sure you have your earplugs handy at the door.

Monday, March 21 | $27.50

Yves Tumor at Old House Rock

Shapeshifting powerhouse Yves Tumor will bring their effortless blends of rock, psychedelia, soul and various forms of experimental music and electronica to Old House Rock in March, following their 2021 EP “The Asymptomatic World.” Their dynamic, powerhouse performances are as expansive as their non-genre-defined discography, making March 25th a night to clear your calendar.

Friday, March 25 | $25

Bright Eyes at the Pageant

Bring the tissues and an appetite for the melodramatic because one of the 2000’s most iconic folk acts, Bright Eyes, will be at The Pageant at the end of March following their latest record, 2020’s “Down at the Weeds, Where the World Once Was.”

March 30 | $39.50

The Flaming Lips at the Pageant

Following their 2020 studio album “American Head” and last years collaborative Nick Cave covers album with singer-songwriter Nell Smith, “Where the Viaduct Blooms,” one of indie pop’s most recognizable groups, the Flaming Lips, will be taking their psychedelia to the Pageant for a colorful night of delay and distortion on their American Head Tour. Indie rock band Heartless Bastards will be supporting them on this tour.

Monday April 4 | $45

Cat Power at Red Flag

Earlier this month, slowcore icon Cat Power put out her new covers record, aptly titled “Covers,” where she shared her takes on songs by the likes of Jackson Browne, Lana Del Rey, Nick Cave and more. No stranger to intimate shows, the chance to hear Chan Marshall’s voice in person is not one to miss for fans of classic alternative music.

Monday, April 25 | $39.50

Screaming Females at Off Broadway

On their Spring 2022 tour, the critically lauded punk trio Screaming Females will be spending the 10th night of their 15 day tour at Off Broadway on Lemp Avenue. The band’s last studio album was 2018’s “All At Once,” where they fine-tuned their knack for catchy hooks and chemistry as a band. See them in action for an energetic Tuesday night.

Tuesday, April 26 | $16

Destroyer at Blueberry Hill

Delmar Loop’s iconic Blueberry Hill will be hosting sophistipop singer-songwriter Dan Bejar’s Destroyer at the end of April. In support of their upcoming record, “LABYRINTHITIS,” out this March, seeing one of the most beloved indie-pop acts of the 2000s and 2010s will be quite the treat come finals time.

Friday, April 29 | $22