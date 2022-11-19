Cold Weather Never Tasted So Good

Whether you feel like it’s time to dive into soup season or like it’s a little too cold outside to be eating something that isn’t warming you up, here are some seasonal dishes that are sure to comfort your soul while you are bunkered in from the weather.

Chicken pot pie is both a hardy and cost effective dish when you make it yourself, rather than buy it frozen. The ingredients cost approximately $13.06, give or take where you buy your groceries. Our recipe will provide 4-6 servings, resulting in $2.18 to $3.27 per serving. This contrasts greatly to a store-bought chicken pot pie, that averages at about $4 per serving.

Chicken Pot Pie

Ingredients:

-2 frozen deep dish pie shells ($4.29)

-1 12.5oz can of white chicken ($3.99)

-1 can mixed veggies ($1.49)

-1 can cream of chicken soup ($0.69)

-3oz of sour cream ($1.44)

-Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1) While assembling the filling, open the package, pull out the frozen pie shells and set them out separately to allow them to thaw slightly.

2) In a large bowl, stir together the can of chicken (drained), veggies (drained), and all other ingredients.

3) Pour ingredients into one pie shell. Take the other pie shell and place it on top. Pinch the edges together to prevent spilling while baking. (Remove from metal pan AFTER the second crust is flipped over, but before you begin pinching the edges.)

4) Puncture the center of the top with a fork for steam to escape.

5) Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 1 hour.

Our next dish is one that is sure to warm you from the inside out during soup season. Minestrone is a great vegetarian option in terms of hearty soups. The ingredients cost $18.55 in total, with six servings. This comes at about $3.09 per serving, compared to the store bought $4.99 per serving. The following recipe is from BudgetBytes, but with the nature of this soup, you may want to customize it.

Minestrone

Ingredients:

– 1 yellow onion ($0.35)

– 2 cloves of garlic ($0.69)

– 4 carrots ($1.15)

– 2 tbsp of olive oil ($3.99)

– 2 tbsp of tomato paste ($0.94)

– 1 28oz can of diced tomatoes ($1.24)

– 1 15oz. can of kidney beans ($0.99)

– 1 15oz. can of chickpeas ($0.99)

– 1 tbsp of Italian Seasoning ($1.99)

– 4 cups of vegetable broth ($1.25)

– 1 zucchini ($1.01)

– 1 can of green beans ($0.69)

– 1 lemon ($0.67)

– 1 tbsp of chopped parsley ($0.99)

Directions:

1) Dice the onion, mince the garlic, and slice the carrots. Add the olive oil, onion, garlic, and carrots to a large soup pot. Sauté over medium heat until the onions become soft and translucent (about five minutes).

2) Add the tomato paste to the pot and continue to sauté for two to three minutes more, or until the tomato paste begins to coat the bottom of the pot (do not let it burn).

3) Rinse and drain the kidney beans and chickpeas, then add them to the pot along with the diced tomatoes (with juices), Italian Seasoning, and vegetable broth. Give everything a good stir, place a lid on top, and allow it to come to a simmer. Allow the soup to simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4) While the soup is simmering, slice the zucchini into quarter-rounds. After the soup has simmered for 20 minutes, add the sliced zucchini and green beans. Stir and simmer the soup for an additional 5-10 minutes, or until the zucchini just begins to soften.

5) Finish the soup by adding lemon juice and chopped parsley. Give it a taste and add extra salt if needed.

Finally, what would be a good recipe list without dessert. Apple dumplings are a simple dish, with a price of $20.42. This dish provides eight servings, about $2.55 per serving. It lasts in the fridge for a few days and it is arguably better when reheated.

Apple Dumplings

Ingredients:

-2 medium granny smith apples ($1.67)

-1 8 oz can of Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls (8 count) ($3.49)

-1 cup of apple juice ($2.49)

-1 stick of salted butter ($3.39)

-1/2 a cup of sugar ($2.39)

-1/2 tsp of cinnamon ($1.39)

-1/4 tsp of nutmeg ($3.79)

Directions:

1) Peel, core, and slice the apples into quarters. Roll one piece of dough around each quarter. Place on the bottom of a buttered baking dish.

2) In a medium saucepan on low to medium heat, melt the butter, apple juice, and sugar, stirring constantly.

3) Once melted, pour over the prepared apples. Top with cinnamon and nutmeg.

4) Bake in an oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until golden brown, approx. 30-35 minutes.

5) Make sure to drizzle the leftover sauce on top. These also do well paired with whipped cream or ice cream.

