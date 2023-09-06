SLU Women’s Soccer Cruised to Comeback Win Against SIUE

Photo by Emma Duman

Katie Shields and the No. 23 Billikens faced off against the South Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) Cougars on Sept. 2. The match was hosted at CITYPARK, home of the STL City SC, making this the first time these two teams have faced off at a neutral location. Coming into this game, the 3-2 Billiken’s squad appeared in all three national polls this week. The Billikens are ranked No. 23 by United Soccer Coaches, No. 13 by College Soccer News and No. 14 by Top Drawer Soccer.

Despite these odds, SIUE got off to an early lead in the fourth minute thanks to a free kick just outside the box by junior midfielder Sidney Christopher, who rocketed the ball past senior keeper Emily Puricelli into the top left corner for her first goal of the season. SLU wouldn’t answer back until the 20th minute, with senior forward Caroline Kelly scooting it by SIUE junior Taylor Spiller off of an assist by sophomore Julia Simon. Kelly currently leads the A-10 in goals with 5 scored in 6 games.

The game remained tied for 20 minutes until graduate forward, Emily Groark, skipped it into the bottom right from outside the box to give the Billikens the 2-1 lead four minutes before halftime. The first of the season for Groark, she had eight goals last season, her fifth year on the team.

Ten minutes into the second half SIUE defender Mary Fetter fouled midfielder Hannah Larson a step into the box, resulting in a penalty kick. Graduate midfielder Abbie Miller skimmed it into the lower right corner to extend the lead.

Story continues below advertisement

The offensive total would be added to in the 66th minute when off the free kick from freshman defender Izzy Luebbert, senior defender Lyndsey Heckel headed it past SIUE’s substitution keeper Abby Haskell. Then defender Sophia Stram gracefully tapped it in. Luebbert and Heckel both received credit for the masterful assist on Stram’s second goal of the season.

The final goal of the match came in the 80th minute with junior forward Hannah Sawyer outrunning SIUE midfielder Matea Diekema to chase down a loose ball. She got control and sent a pinpoint pass along the ground for freshman Samantha De Luca to tap into the back of the net.

Saturday’s game encapsulates everything fans have come to expect of Head Coach Katie Shields and her team. Overwhelming offense spearheaded by Kelly and a stifling defense led by Heckel and anchored by Puricelli. Sawyer alone had more shots attempted than the entire Cougars lineup.