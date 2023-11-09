Fashion Rewind: The Resurgence of ’70s and ’80s Clothing Trends

The world of fashion is often a cyclical one, with trends from the past resurfacing to captivate new generations. Lately, there has been a pronounced return of clothing trends from the 1970s and 1980s, giving rise to a sense of nostalgia and a unique fashion fusion. Retro fashion was filled with bold statements and staple pieces, and it is no surprise that some of those trends are coming back for another moment in the spotlight.

One of the most iconic fashion trends of the 1970s, bell-bottom pants, has made a triumphant return. This time around, they’ve been reimagined as high-waisted flared jeans, offering a modern twist on a classic look. These wide-legged bottoms provide a touch of nostalgia and a chic, flattering silhouette that appeals to a new generation of fashion enthusiasts. In a matter of just a few years, the skinny jeans that graced almost every young woman’s legs in the last twenty years have become practically extinct, with denim trends leaning back on older trends like mom jeans, straight-legged pants and flared bottoms.

Platform shoes were all the rage during the disco era of the ’70s, and now they’re making waves again. Contemporary designers have updated these iconic shoes, creating platform sandals, heels and sneakers. They offer not only a nod to the past but also a stylish elevation for the wearer. Converse rose to fame in the ’70s, when the shoe’s branding changed from being sports-oriented to being marketed as a leisure shoe. In 2023, Converse made a huge comeback. With new designs and styles, their platform shoes can be seen pretty much anywhere you look on campus.

So many “vintage” band tees have been produced by brands like Hollister, American Eagle, Old Navy and so many more. The allure of vintage band tees from the ’70s and ’80s continues to grow. The graphic designs and music legends emblazoned on these shirts appeal to fans of all ages. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the band or just appreciate the retro aesthetic, vintage band tees have become a staple of modern fashion, easily paired with any clothing item to create a simple and stylish outfit.

The ’80s were a decade of bold colors and eye-catching patterns, and these vibrant elements have resurfaced in fashion. Neon colors, graphic patterns and flashy designs are back in vogue. Modern designers and fashion enthusiasts are embracing these lively elements, infusing a dose of retro exuberance into their wardrobes. There have been so many more colors offered on basic items like leggings, shorts and pants. In middle school, if I’d worn colorful leggings, I would have gotten laughed at. Now I have the same pair of leggings in pink, blue, lavender and navy.

Another trend that has been making a huge comeback is athleisure. The ’70s and ’80s brought about a revolution in sportswear, and this trend has only gained momentum in the 21st century. Vintage sportswear, including tracksuits, retro sneakers and athletic-inspired accessories, has become an integral part of the athleisure movement. The comfort and style of these retro sporty pieces have made them a favorite for those who appreciate both fashion and function. The comeback of athleisure being worn casually has been around for a few years, led by brands like Nike, Adidas and Champion, who create sportswear styles that are both functional and stylish (and expensive!), leading consumers to wear those items for more events than just their morning jog.

To complete the retro look, accessories from the ’70s and ’80s have also enjoyed a revival. Items like fanny packs, oversized sunglasses and chunky jewelry have made a comeback, allowing fashion enthusiasts to incorporate these vintage touches into their contemporary outfits. Wearing a fanny pack would’ve been considered embarrassing five years ago, but now it seems every other post in my Instagram feed features a Lululemon belt bag or a cheaper counterpart. In my closet sit about twenty pairs of sunglasses in various colors and shapes, such as blue hearts and pink flames. Are these sunglasses practical? Absolutely not. They do a horrible job of protecting my eyes from the sun. Still, oversized and funky sunglasses have made a reappearance.

Fashion has a way of revisiting its past, and the resurgence of ’70s and ’80s clothing trends is a testament to the timeless appeal of both these eras and these styles. From bell bottoms to platform shoes, vintage band tees to bold colors and patterns and the fusion of sportswear with everyday style, these trends are stylishly making a comeback. Whether you lived through these decades or are experiencing them for the first time, the fashion of the ’70s and ’80s continues to captivate and inspire the modern wardrobe, proving that good style truly stands the test of time.