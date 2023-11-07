SLU+Field+Hockey+Earns+Conference+Win+on+Senior+Day

The Saint Louis University field hockey team closed out their home season on October 20 with an impressive 5-1 win against the Lock Haven Bald Eagles. The team effort led the Billikens to their first conference win of the season and set the school record for the most goals scored in a conference game. Before the start of the game, the six graduating players were honored in a ceremony for Senior Day. These seniors include Grace Golembiewski, Brooke Mason, Lauren Pendergast, Demi Sahuleka, Cameron Taylor, and Kendyl Underwood.

The Billikens struggled throughout the first half of the game, entering halftime down 1-0, but came back scoring five goals in the second half. Less than a minute into the third quarter, Mason scored on the Bald Eagles, assisted by sophomore Abby Vidas. Three minutes later, junior Josefina Perez put up another point for the Billikens off a pass from Julia Rooijakkers. Three more goals were scored in the fourth quarter: a goal by sophomore Shaya Dry assisted by Mason, one from Vidas assisted by Dry, and another by Sahuleka assisted by Golembiewski. Underwood made four saves in the net, leading the defensive force for the team, and limiting Lock Haven to a singular goal during the game.

The win was especially important to the team seeing as they earned the win for their seniors on Senior Day and the last home game.

“It was really exciting to get a win, especially by such a good margin,” Pendergast said.

The team feels that they have not lived up to their potential this season, and this win displayed the level of play that they aimed to showcase.

“This game showed what we are capable of. It showed the ability this team has and it’s been there all season long, it just hasn’t come out,” Sahuleka said.

The game outcome made it clear to both the players and fans that this team has potential in future seasons, even if it seemed hidden this year.

Although finishing the final home game is undoubtedly a bittersweet feeling for those graduating, they leave a lasting impression on the current and future players with the continued improvements of the program.

“I feel like every year we have gained more of a culture and understanding of how we want to play and how we want to work as a team,” Mason said. The teamwork aspect was apparent on this day, as the energy during and after this game showed the magnitude of this win for the team, as well as the pride they held in the notion of earning it in honor of the graduating players.

SLU field hockey closed out their season 3-13 overall and 1-6 in conference play. Although this was not the season outcome the Billikens were working for, this final game at home proved that the synergy and relationships between players can carry the team in upcoming seasons. With six players graduating, the team looks to rising leaders to maintain the passion and drive within the program that has been thus far established with the seniors.