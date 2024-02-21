St.+Louis+Battlehawks+survive+XFL+and+USFL+merger

After months of back and forth negotiations between the XFL and USFL, the two leagues have agreed to merge to create a new football league called the UFL, in which the St. Louis Battlehawks will be one of eight teams competing this spring.

This upcoming season for the Battlehawks will begin in late March. The league will be divided into two conferences: USFL and XFL. St. Louis will be competing in the XFL division alongside the Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders and the San Antonio Brahmas. XFL owner, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, said that the merger will create powerful and exciting football for fans.

“From day one, our mission has been to expand the game of football and be a league of opportunity, culture and innovation,” Johnson said. “As we come together to create the UFL, we can build something powerful, exciting and very cool for football fans.”

Battlehawks players will report to training camp on Feb. 24 in Arlington, Texas. Games will be televised on Fox, Fox Sports 1, ABC and ESPN. Fans will be happy to see familiar faces returning to the Battlehawks for this upcoming season.

Anthony Becht, who was the head coach last season, is returning to the team in 2024. AJ McCarron, who was the quarterback for the Battlehawks last season, was released by the Cincinnati Bengals, and signed a contract with the Battlehawks for this upcoming season. McCarron was the league MVP in the XFL in 2023 and will spearhead the Battlehawks offense. McCarron said St. Louis was the only team in the XFL that he considered playing for.

“The fact that they showed me that much love and support to not only myself, but teammates and the organization, it just meant a ton to me,” McCarron said. “I want nothing more than to come back and win for the city, and have a championship parade going through downtown.”

Tickets are available for purchase now and are in high demand as The Dome at America’s Center, where the Battlehawks play, has made 10 additional sections available for season ticket purchases after many of the initial season tickets sold out.