You swiped right on the Billiken as a joke, now you’re going on your third date

You weren’t looking for anything serious as you aimlessly swiped through Tinder. To be honest, you had grown pretty tired of seeing different versions of Josh (20) holding the smallest bass you’d ever seen. You figured Kyle (21) probably wouldn’t share your niche obsession with miniatures. That very day, you’d contemplated deleting the app and just putting down the phone, swearing off online dating in favor of going analog. Yet, when you imagined that — trying to make eye contact across the bar or passing notes in the lecture halls — you shivered. On second thought, maybe you’d hold off a bit longer. Looking back, you’re glad you did.

At first, you chuckled when you came across his profile. “This has to be a joke,” you laughed. His pointy ears, soft white body, and stunning smile didn’t quite reflect your type. Plus, after tapping through his photos, you could tell he didn’t know how to dress. Now to decide, right or left? You swiped right; you like a good joke. Immediately, your screen lit up with a match. He liked you too? No, he probably matched with everyone…for the joke. He probably wouldn’t message…but he did.

Now, you’re about to go on your third date with him. You can’t stop nervously wringing your hands together, and you keep checking your outfit in the mirror. Everything has to go perfectly. You feel your phone buzz in your pocket, and you try to pull it out so fast that it almost falls to the ground. Luckily, you catch it and look at the screen. His name pops up, and you can’t help but smile and forget your nerves for a second. He says that he’s waiting outside your building. He double texts that he hopes you’re ready for food at that place he knows you’ll love: Bill Grill or something? You type back that you are, asking him if he’s ready to watch the Saint Louis University Men’s Basketball Team really try their best out there. You lock your phone and, walking to the door, pick up your coat. After feeling in your back pocket for your keys, you flip the room’s switch on the wall. You slip from your room into the night air and lock your door. You’re going to ask the Billiken to be your boyfriend.