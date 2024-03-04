SLU students buzzing with excitement for the 2024 MLB Season

The start of spring training has SLU students excited about the prospect of a new Major League Baseball season.

St. Louis Cardinals pitchers and catchers reported to Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida on Feb. 14, and the first Grapefruit League action was on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Eager for the fun of a new season, SLU students are ready to catch games live. Leonardo Asse Jr., a graduate student studying Philosophy and Theology, said, “I’m really excited to go to a game, the stadium is such a prominent part of downtown.”

Asse Jr. continued, saying last season’s poor 71-91 record made him feel sad for the fans but said he is excited about the potential of improvement in 2024.

The Cardinals made several notable additions over the offseason, including the additions of starting pitchers Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson and last year’s American League Cy Young runner-up, Sonny Gray.

On opening day, Thursday, April 4, fans in attendance will be included in the Ballpark Village Pep Rally and witness the Budweiser Clydesdales circle the outfield warning track with Cardinals Hall of Fame players close behind.

Some students, like junior nutrition major Nick Normandin, are already getting prepared to attend games like opening day at the Cardinals’ home, Busch Stadium.

Normandin said that he was excited that spring training had begun and that he had already purchased tickets to attend a game during the regular season. Like Asse Jr., Normandin expects the Cardinals to improve on their 2023 season.

The 2023 season was the Cardinals first losing season since 2007 when the team won only 78 games. In that 15-year streak the Cardinals made two World Series appearances, winning the title in 2011.

Normandin also said that he is a Kansas City Royals supporter, so he enjoyed the Cardinals’ struggles. “Usually just the Royals are bad, but they were both bad last year, so I was happy about that.”

Normandin and other students will see if the Cardinals truly improved starting April 4 when they face off against the Miami Marlins.