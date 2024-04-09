Homicide at Coronado on Tuesday evening

A man was shot in the chest at Coronado Place and Towers across from Saint Louis University on Tuesday. While authorities indicated the investigation is ongoing, SLU’s Department of Public Safety confirmed the victim was not affiliated with SLU.

Monique, a resident and SLU graduate student who heard the shooting said she was unsure of how to keep herself safe.

“I heard running through the hallway. Eventually, more and more running and talking and screaming. Finally, I opened the door and I just saw heavy police presence.”

She went back into her apartment and quickly shut the door.

“After a while, a detective knocked on my door and I told him I heard the shots. I didn’t hear any fighting or anything. I asked him if anyone was hurt and he told me ‘Yes there was a homicide in the apartment.” Three detectives appeared to be on scene.

Heavy police presence was first reported at Coronado around 8:05 p.m. and SLU students were advised to avoid the area at 8:35 p.m.

Trisha Adams and Cheryl Mueller, residents of three years, stood outside the building observing the scene. Adams said they heard a loud banging noise and noticed police arrive outside the apartment building shortly after.

Lieutenant Harris, St. Louis City Police Commander, stated a Black man was transported to the hospital after being shot but could not comment on the man’s condition. However, reports state that responding officers found an unconscious man who did not appear to be breathing.

Adams stated a man was carried out on a stretcher and ambulances sped off with sirens blaring.

Monique acknowledged that this is not the first time she has heard shooting around her apartment, but it was the first time she experienced it in the building.

Other residents share Monique’s concern about safety living in Coronado Place and Towers

“We put on our shoes and left as soon as we saw the police. This [violence] is why we left our last neighborhood,” Adams said.

Guilherme Gondin, a graduate student at Harris Stowe and Coronado resident, was on his way back from the gym when he noticed the police cars and quickly met his wife in their apartment.

“She was scared because she saw all the lights from the police cars,” Gondin said, “We are from Brazil, a different country, and we came to the United States to look for better conditions of living.”

Monique, an international student as well, said that unfortunately being international limits her options for living. She only remains at Coronado because it is near SLU and relatively inexpensive. Gondin echoes a similar sentiment.

“They [Coronado] offer us a good price to stay here but I don’t think it would be good because we want to live in a better and safe place,” Gondin said.

After the shooting, Gondin is unsure whether he and his wife will stay at Coronado due to immense safety concerns.

“We feel unsafe in this place,” Gondin said. “We are alone here and we don’t have family. We study here and we just want a better life and better conditions for students that live here because most people who live here in Coronado are students”

Monique and Gondin both said that they have not received any communication from Coronado after the incident. They also said there were no safety measures provided following the shooting or other safety incidents in the past.

The cause of the shooting remains unclear as well as the identity of the shooter. “We are still in the preliminary stages of this investigation,” Lt. Harris said.

SLU’s Student Government recently addressed concerns for Coronado residents with a Senate Resolution but tangible support systems are lacking according to residents.