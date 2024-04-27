Mass arrests over attempted encampment at Washington University

Over 60 pro-Palestine protesters were arrested Saturday evening at Washington University after setting up an encampment on the east end of campus including students from Saint Louis University.

Students reported their bags being taken away and having their hand’s zip-tied by the police.

Hundreds of students, staff and community members marched from Forest Park to Olin Library before police asked them to move. The protestors demanded the university divest from Boeing and other institutions with ties with Israel.

They also called on the private university to drop charges and suspensions against students who protested last weekend in a similar action.

WashU is one of dozens of universities to set up encampments in solidarity with Palestine. These encampments, most notably at Columbia University, have led to the arrests of hundreds across the country.

Police officers disbanded the encampment. Resist WashU, a student group who organized the protest, has since moved to the Clayton Justice Center to support those who were arrested. They have also set up a bail fund.