The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News

Mass arrests over attempted encampment at Washington University

Arrests included students from Saint Louis University
Lauren Hutchens and Ulaa KuziezApril 27, 2024
Students+linking+arms+at+pro-Palestinian+protest+at+Washington+University+on+April+27%2C+2024.
Ulaa Kuziez
Students linking arms at pro-Palestinian protest at Washington University on April 27, 2024.

Over 60 pro-Palestine protesters were arrested Saturday evening at Washington University after setting up an encampment on the east end of campus including students from Saint Louis University. 

Students reported their bags being taken away and having their hand’s zip-tied by the police. 

Hundreds of students, staff and community members marched from Forest Park to Olin Library before police asked them to move. The protestors demanded the university divest from Boeing and other institutions with ties with Israel.

Police officers arresting protesters on Washington University’s campus on April 27, 2024.

They also called on the private university to drop charges and suspensions against students who protested last weekend in a similar action. 

Protesters linking arms in front of line of cops at Washington University on April 27, 2024. (Ulaa Kuziez)

WashU is one of dozens of universities to set up encampments in solidarity with Palestine. These encampments, most notably at Columbia University, have led to the arrests of hundreds across the country. 

Story continues below advertisement

Police officers disbanded the encampment. Resist WashU, a student group who organized the protest, has since moved to the Clayton Justice Center to support those who were arrested. They have also set up a bail fund.  

1
View Comments (1)
Donate to The University News
$1910
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Saint Louis University. Your contribution will help us cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Community
St. Louis native Karlie Kloss gets her own street in the Garment District
Ending the current daylight savings time system is something voters across the political system want in Missouri.
Most Missouri voters want to stop springing forward and falling back
Gavin Bena, center, speaks to voters in preparation for the April 2 election in Missouri. The 21-year-old is running for a seat on the Glendale Board of Aldermen. Photo courtesy of Gavin Bena.
SLU student running for local office wants to offer new perspective
Economist Julianne Malveaux speaks at a briefing held by the Descendants of the St. Louis University Enslaved on Feb. 8, 2024. Malveaux helped the group calculate the value of wages for enslaved people who labored at Saint Louis University.
Descendants of enslaved people who helped build SLU want compensation, recognition
Humphreys Restaurant & Tavern sits on the corner of Spring Street and Laclede directly across from SLUs campus.
Aggressive incident at Humphrey’s shocks community
American flag flipped upside down saying, Boeing killed 20,000+ and counting on the railing in front of the Richard A. Chaifetz Business School on Feb. 9. (The University News / Lauren Hutchens)
Chaifetz School of Business locks down, shutting out protestors' calls to cut ties with Boeing
More in News
Police car facing the entrance of Coronado Place and Towers on April 9.
Homicide at Coronado on Tuesday evening
Award winning actor Jon Hamm to speak at 2024 SLU commencement
Sophomore Julian Garcia stands in BSC entryway as officer K. Dalton reaches for handcuffs in her vest, which she was reportedly holding the entire protest, at Saint Louis University on March 26.
Protests erupt over far-right speaker on campus
Students play soccer and lacrosse on the Vandeventer Field on March 20. With a $1.3 millon dollar renovation, the field has new lighting, turf and netting. (Couretsy of Jack Herlihy).
Inside the $1.3 million Vandeventer Field overhaul
President Fred P. Pestello, Ph.D speaks before the ribbon-cutting of the O’Loughlin Family Champions Center in Oct. 2023.
President Pestello to retire in 2025 after a decade of leadership
Local news stations broadcast live, as the nurses and community members rally behind them, saying, “We want a contract.”
SLU-SSM nurses hold vigil for patient safety amidst nine months without a contract
About the Contributors
Lauren Hutchens
Lauren Hutchens, News Editor
As a news editor, Lauren finds pride in meeting people, developing stories and learning more about various topics on a personal level. Lauren has always enjoyed writing since she was young, which has brought her to where she is today. From St. Louis, she is familiar with the city's beauties and struggles. This year, Lauren is hoping to delve into deep topics that pertain to campus life and spread awareness of issues not often talked about.
Ulaa Kuziez
Ulaa Kuziez, News Editor
Ulaa Kuziez is a junior studying Journalism and Media at Saint Louis University. She enjoys storytelling and believes in uplifting student perspectives. In her free time, you can find her walking in local parks or drinking coffee. Email her at [email protected] with any news tips!

The University News

The Student News Site of Saint Louis University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University News
$1910
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (1)

All The University News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • A

    Andrew SovaApr 28, 2024 at 9:13 am

    So many of these students claim first amendment protections without understanding what the First Amendment is. It’s a right to petition your government. In the case of foreign policy who is “your” government. Congress funds the military so there’s one, the White House decides where to deploy the military, that’s two, and lastly the Pentagon is the staging location for strategic command, that’s number three.

    If you aren’t petitioning there, then you are achieving nothing and you are not operating within the definition of the first amendment. A public or private university has NO constitutional authority to dictate foreign policy. I’m glad to see these young adults learning some hard lessons! Better for them to admit their wrong and stop this childish behavior while its up to local law enforcement. God forbid, we have to face another Kent State.

    Reply
    https://unewsonline.com/2024/04/mass-arrests-over-attempted-encampment-at-washington-university/#comment-331965