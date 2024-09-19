SLU budget deficit will force all programs, divisions to reduce expenses by 4%

A budgetary deficit in the 2024 fiscal year will force all university divisions to reduce expenses by about 4%, according to a statement from Provost Mike Lewis provided to the University News on Sept. 18.

This “moderate” budget deficit was expected, caused by a significant drop in new international student enrollment, increased gift-aid and high investment into faculty and graduate student research.

But the cuts are twice as high as what Saint Louis University President Fred Pestello said in previous statements, having projected a 2% cut as of July and early September.

“We must better control our expenses in order to ensure that we maintain balanced budgets and keep a SLU education as affordable as possible for our students in the years ahead,” Pestello wrote to faculty and staff on Sept. 5.

A majority of the cuts will come from reviewing open positions and restructuring colleges and schools to provide the same services with fewer staff, Pestello wrote. Student financial aid and university-provided scholarships are notably not included in these cuts.

University leaders say that student educational experiences will not be affected by the cuts.

Donna LaVoie, the dean of the college of arts and sciences, said she is committed to making budget cuts while focusing primarily on student needs. When asked about specific figures relating to these cuts, LaVoie did not offer additional details.

“Any time that I’m asked to do something that requires me to hold back money or ask the department to hold back money, I always start with making sure whatever is done has almost no impact on a student,” LaVoie said.

She also said the budget cuts would not affect faculty resources and research budgets in the College of Arts and Sciences.

“ I would say crisis is too strong a word. There are certainly difficult decisions in our future, but we will find solutions to the problems we are facing. — Anneke Bart, Mathematics Department Chair

LaVoie added she has no authority over faculty salaries. In July, Pestello informed faculty and staff that their 3% merit raise pool would be contingent on enrollment rates and that any decisions about these raises would be delayed until October.

Student Government Association President Reuelin Arulanandam praised SLU’s transparency so far. She has been meeting with university leaders to ensure the voices of students are considered in decision making.

“They followed through on their promise of transparency with all this. I’ve been able to have a lot of conversations [with administration and the president] around this topic and how it regards to students,” Arulanandam said.

The University News reached out to several departments to understand how these cuts are impacting their daily operations; many refused to comment.

Mathematics Department Chair Anneke Bart said she is currently working to determine the focus of cuts, while still offering students adequate course options and resources in accordance with the university core requirements.

“We need to balance our budget, but also provide the support and the services that our students need because you have to avoid decisions that would ultimately harm our students,” Bart said.

Bart said her department has been navigating challenges collaboratively by including faculty members in the decision-making.

“I would say crisis is too strong a word,” Bart said. “There are certainly difficult decisions in our future, but we will find solutions to the problems we are facing.”

In Pestello’s statement, the president outlined an ongoing plan to work through budget cuts, stressing the importance of transparency between administration, faculty and students. These three teams each have individual focus on specific challenges facing the institution.

“SLU is currently forming three project teams dedicated to finding sustainable solutions to current challenges. These teams will work transparently and collaboratively, guided by Jesuit values,” Pestello wrote.

The first team is focused on reducing immediate operational inefficiencies, the second will work to increase revenue-generating opportunities and the third team will make changes to “align the number of programs, faculty, schools, colleges and administrators with … students’ needs and … enrollment picture.”

It is unclear yet how these changes will affect faculty and students in future academic years. Details about figures and the decision making process have yet to be released publicly.

LaVoie said these cuts are a part of a university-wide initiative to maximize “operational efficiency” and that SLU’s financial and social position forecast a bright future.

“The long-term vision [with these cuts] will put SLU in a better financial position and continue the excellence and strength in our academic programs,” LaVoie said.

The University News will continue to report on this story in the following months.