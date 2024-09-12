SLU student hit by Jeep Wrangler on Grand crossing, did not sustain serious injuries

A Saint Louis University student riding a bike was hit by a red Jeep Wrangler Thursday at around 12:31 p.m. The sophomore student sustained a broken finger, burn marks and scrape injuries to her right side. Her bike was crushed under the car.

The traffic light was on green when the Jeep crashed into the biker, according to Sheila Hatcher, director of field operations for DPS. Hatcher said the student was taken to the hospital and is unsure if the student will file charges.

Department of Public Safety officers arrived at the scene at 12:48 p.m., along with the St. Louis Fire Department and EMS.

The driver and passenger in the car who hit the SLU student were standing aside on the scene and declined to talk with the University News or give their names. They appeared unhurt and their car did not seem to sustain any damage.

Gallery • 3 Photos Joseph Glaser A Jeep Wrangler crashed into a biking student at Grand crossing on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2024.

Pedestrian injuries and death are on the rise in the St. Louis region. In 2023, Trailent’s Crash Report shows 646 people were injured or killed while walking or biking in St. Louis and St. Louis County.

In August alone, several pedestrians were killed by drivers in the St. Louis area, bringing heightened attention to the region’s unsafe roads and reckless driving culture.

This is a developing story and will be updated.