Advertisement
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
Advertisement
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
Categories:

Public apology to descendants of people enslaved by SLU cancelled after descendants withdraw support

Descendants raised concerns about SLU’s commitment to a meaningful apology and held a press conference in lieu of the planned service
Noa Vacek, Senior WriterMarch 27, 2025
Noa Vacek
Areva Martin, who serves as legal counsel for the Descendants of the St. Louis University Enslaved, speaks at a press conference in front of St. Francis Xavier College Church on March 26, 2025 where a prayer service and public apology for SLU’s role in slavery was set to take place.

A formal apology for Saint Louis University’s role in enslaving people was delayed after Descendants of the St. Louis University Enslaved (DSLUE) pulled their participation hours before the scheduled event on March 26. 

DSLUE founder and executive director Robin Proudie said they postponed the prayer service in which the public apology was scheduled to take place due to last-minute changes made by the university that did not honor previously agreed-upon details. 

“We have been willing to engage and talk about everything, but what we will not do is become a photo op so they can go and parade us around and act like we are in alignment with what they are doing,” Proudie said at a press conference on the steps of St. Francis Xavier College Church where the service was set to happen. 

Proudie was a part of a working group of students, faculty, staff and descendants who met five times to plan the public apology. Before the program, she noticed changes to the event schedule and asked for clarification.

“We didn’t want to be aligned with certain people who they decided to put on the agenda,” Proudie said.

One of these people was the Fr. Tim Kesicki, who was set to lead a prayer of “Reconciliation and Hope,” according to a copy of the event program obtained by The University News. 

Proudie said that the descendants never got the opportunity to engage with Kesicki or the foundation he chairs, The Descendants of Truth and Reconciliation. 

The organization, established by Georgetown University to “address and heal the wounds of [slavery],” does not entirely align with the wishes of the descendants.

“We explicitly told them that DSLUE is not interested in being affiliated with that foundation,” Proudie said.

A copy of the event program for Saint Louis Univeristy’s now-cancelled public apology for its role in enslavement.

In an email to the SLU community sent less than two hours before the scheduled event, President Fred Pestello said the postponement saddens him, but the university remains committed to reconciliation efforts. 

“In a number of forthright and challenging conversations this week, it became clear that we need to continue the work of building relationships with descendants before we are ready to proceed with a formal event,” Pestello said.

Rochelle Smith, vice president for diversity, also said the university will continue that work.  

“We were saddened, but we respect their decision,” Smith said in a statement to The University News.  

On Feb. 27, descendants and SLU held a historic candlelight vigil meant to advance the reconciliation process that had stalled for years. 

In April 2024, SLU’s Student Government Association unanimously passed a 10-point plan, brought forward by the descendants, to push SLU to reconcile its history of slavery. The first step of the plan was a formal apology. 

The resolution was well received by the student body, but Proudie said that SLU dismissed their call for financial reparations, including scholarships for the descendants and a research center for historical archives, without negotiating with DSLUE. The university only agreed to a formal apology, publishing a report and creating a monument to honor the descendants, she said.

Aylah Hopper, a Martin Luther King Jr. Scholar and a freshman majoring in exercise science, had planned to attend the prayer service, though she said the event was not well advertised to students on campus. Pestello announced the event via email five days before it was scheduled.   

When the service was cancelled, Hopper said she was not surprised. 

“Truthfully, I do not believe that the university as an institution is apologetic,” Hopper said. “If SLU truly was sincere in their efforts to apologize, this apology would have happened way before 2025.”

Hopper said she hopes SLU will still apologize for its participation in slavery and follow up with action, including renaming buildings after enslaved people who built the campus in their honor and ensuring the university is safe for African American students and staff. 

The descendants hoped the prayer service could go on as planned, Proudie said. DSLUE had conversations with the university the morning of the postponed event to find a compromise.

“DSLUE made every possible effort so that this historic event could move forward,” Areva Martin, DSLUE’s attorney, said.

Several descendants flew in from out of state for the service, Proudie said. 

“The descendants are ready to do the work. They’ve been doing the work,” Proudie said. “We’re calling on the board of trustees, we’re calling on the university’s leadership, its current president and its new president, to come to the table in good faith.”

The University News’ Ulaa Kuziez contributed to this report. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University News
$2185
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Saint Louis University.

More to Discover
More in Campus
Pastor Greg Holley shields his candle's flame from the wind at the "Lights of Remembrance" vigil near Saint Louis University's Clock Tower on Feb. 27, 2025. Holley is a descendant of people enslaved by Jesuits and the university and spoke at the vigil about the importance of honoring his ancestors.
Vigil honoring people enslaved by Jesuits and SLU marks historic step toward reconciliation
SGA approves nearly $20,000 in funding over two weeks
Tommy Wessel poses for a portrait next to a tree on Saint Louis University’s north campus on Jan. 29, 2025. Wessel left the university after working 18 years as a groundskeeper to pursue his passion for native habitat restoration. (Ulaa Kuziez / The University News)
Retired groundskeeper Tommy Wessel wants you to appreciate SLU's landscape — and those who care for it
Rob Boyle, associate professor of management at Saint Louis University, stands in his Chaifetz School of Business office on Feb. 10, surrounded by symbols of his dual passions: academia and music. Through his course, “Rhythms of Innovation,” he explores the intersection of creativity, technology and business. (Photo by Jude Thomas / The University News)
From stage to classroom: How Rob Boyle’s music course is redefining innovation education at SLU
President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. meeting onstage at a Turning Point USA rally in Georgia on Oct. 23, 2024. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images via Vox)
SLU public health majors and faculty are worried about U.S. health under Trump administration
Edward J. Feser will lead Saint Louis University as its 34th president starting July 1, 2025. Feser comes to SLU from Oregon State University, where he was provost for eight years. Photo courtesy of Saint Louis University.
Incoming SLU President Dr. Edward J. Feser inherits complex campus, with budget concerns and enrollment uncertainty
More in Community
Baristas at Quarrelsome Coffee prepare drinks for customers during their last week of business on Jan. 29, 2025.
Beloved Quarrelsome Coffee shop closes suddenly after less than 2 years in operation
Saint Louis University received research 1 status on on Feb. 13, the highest and most coveted classification a university can achieve for its research activity.
SLU receives elite R1 status after decade-long effort
After getting their boba tea, event-goers chat in the Pere Marquette Gallery before the Lunar New Year celebration begins on Jan. 29, 2025. The annual festival was hosted by Saint Louis University's Chinese Language Culture Club.
Photos: Students ring in Lunar New Year at Chinese Language Culture Club festival
Members of the Kud Djerdan group perform a traditional cultural dance during the Bosnian Statehood Day celebration in the Sinquefield Stateroom on Nov. 22, 2024.
Bosnian Statehood Day celebrated on SLU’s campus highlights Bosnian culture, history and resilience
American-themed props were placed at the photo booth for attendees to pose with at an election night watch party at Saint Louis University’s Center for Global Citizenship on Nov. 5, 2024.
Top political science researchers at SLU discuss implications of the 2024 election
During a period of heavy rain on Nov. 5, floodwater pools at the intersection of Skinker Blvd. and Olive St. in St. Louis, MO. (Photo courtesy of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.)
St. Louis is stuck in a rain-drought pattern. SLU experts explain why
More in News
SLU Omkara team competes at Navarasa NCSU on Jan. 26, 2025. Photo courtesy of RGBTV Photography.
Three SLU Indian dance teams compete in national circuits with unprecedented success
Snow falls at night outside Brown Hall on Feb. 18, 2025.
Should I stay or should I go?
The Student Government Association allocated over $5,000 in spot funding and chartered two student organizations during a senate meeting on Jan. 29, 2025.
SGA greenlights nearly $6,000 in funding, charters two clubs
At a protest against ICE, attendees gather at the corner of Marlowe Avenue and Woodson Road with an "We Keep Us Safe, Protect Immigrants" banner on Jan. 25, 2025.
St. Louis area protest shows support for immigrant community
The Student Government Association approved funding to four student organizations on Jan. 22, 2025.
SGA approves over $4,000 in funding to start the second semester
Snowfall pictured around Pius Memorial Library on Jan. 8.
Winter Storm Blair hits St. Louis bringing troubles and frustrations
Donate to The University News
$2185
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal