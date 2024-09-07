U.S. approves $20B arms deal with Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved the sale of $20 billion dollars worth of military equipment to Israel on August 13. The Pentagon released a statement that said Blinken approved the potential sale of F-15 Jets and other military equipment worth $20 billion, tank cartridges worth $774 million, explosive mortar containers worth over $60 million and army vehicles worth $583 million.

F-15 fighter jets are a licensed military aircraft model manufactured by Boeing, an airline and weapons manufacturer headquartered in St. Louis with ties to Saint Louis University (SLU) and other local institutions. The F-15 fighter jet was designed by McDonnell Douglas, the institution acquired by Boeing in 1997 of which SLU’s aviation program is named after.

Last semester, several protests on Washington University and SLU’s campuses called on the academic institutions to cut ties with Boeing. In late May, a WashU protest led to the arrest of nearly 100 individuals. Days later, around 400 people gathered for a peaceful protest at SLU which resulted in no arrests. There have been other protests around the St. Louis community calling for divestment, such as the protest in front of the Boeing manufacturing plant in St. Charles that took place Nov. 6, 2023.

Despite protests, this sale comes 10 months into Israel’s invasion of Gaza and amid threats of a wider regional conflict. On Aug. 13, talks of the U.S position regarding the status of Gaza displayed the country’s complicated stance which calls for a ceasefire while simultaneously supporting further weaponization of Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

According to Defense Department Major Pat Rylee, the U.S. is standing strong with Israel. In a press meeting he said, “During a phone call on Sunday to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the secretary reiterated the United States’ commitment to take every possible step to defend Israel and noted the strengthening of U.S. military force posture and capabilities throughout the Middle East in light of escalating regional tensions.”

On the same day, the Principal Deputy Vedant Patel shared a much different sentiment during a press briefing. “First and foremost, it is time for the remaining hostages to be returned home, and that includes of course American citizens. It also has the potential to bring about much-needed relief to the people of Gaza,” he said.

Despite positioning itself as a “middle-man” by participating in ceasefire negotiations, the U.S. continues to support the weaponization of Israel. The manufacturing plant in STL plays a part in the development of these weapons. The military contracts are not expected to be complete and items delivered until 2026.





