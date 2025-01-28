SGA approves over $4,000 in funding to start the second semester

The Student Government Association gave out nearly $5,000 in funding to four student organizations during their second senate meeting of the spring semester on Jan. 22.

SGA has two types of funding they can provide to student organizations, spot funding and wellness funding. Money for spot funding, which student organizations can request for events, comes from a portion of the student activity fee.

Around $100,000 of wellness funding is also available to student organizations, given to SGA by the university’s wellness fund and paid into by every student at $90 per semester. Both of these funds can be requested outside of the budget SGA gives chartered organizations.

At the Jan. 22 meeting, the Asian American Law Student Association requested $1,838 in wellness funding to host a Lunar New Year event. This request passed with a vote of 24-0-0.

Jessica Chong, a third year law student at SLU and the co-president of AASLA, explained that the celebration will promote cultural diversity and wellness on the SLU Law Campus.

“I’m sure a lot of students at SLU don’t celebrate Lunar New Year, [so] this event provides an opportunity for students to become informed about a holiday that is celebrated by minorities at SLU,” Chong said.

The Guard Drill Rifle Team will receive $1,175 in spot funding to go to NATCON (National Convention), the Mardi Gras Drill competition at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana. The team plans to take five members to the competition which takes place Feb. 26. Their request passed in a vote of 24-0-1.

SGA also gave $580 in spot funds to the SLU Run Club to participate in the Caramel Marathon in Indianapolis on April 19. They will have four members running the marathon, one running a half marathon and one running a 10k. This bill was passed with a vote of 24-0-0.

Jonah Tolbert, one of the executive members of the club who plans to participate in the marathon, explained to SGA members why the event is unique in his presentation for funds.

“What’s cool about this one is it is one of the biggest marathons in the Midwest in the spring,” Tolbert said. “There are a lot of them in the fall but sometimes it’s a little harder to find them in the spring.”

Bare Naked Statues, SLU’s all male acapella choir, got $539.88 in spot funding in order to participate in the International Competition of Collegiate A Cappella competition in Indianapolis. This was approved in a vote of 24-0-0.

Christopher Beason represented BNS at the senate meeting and talked about what the acapella group will sing at the competition.

The next SGA Senate meeting will be held Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. in the Senate Chambers.