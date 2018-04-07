Track & Field Ready for Home Meet

Junior Dorrian Gordon jumped over the hurdle during the steeplechase. Gordon ran 9:24.62 in the 3000-meter steeplechase, the third best time in the A-10.

Junior Dorrian Gordon jumped over the hurdle during the steeplechase. Gordon ran 9:24.62 in the 3000-meter steeplechase, the third best time in the A-10.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Saint Louis University Track and Field team had a big weekend over the Easter break. With Billikens competing in two meets, it was a jam-packed weekend with some big Billiken notables.

The Bills kicked off the weekend with a trip down to Raleigh, North Carolina for the Raleigh Relays. The men’s distance runners got it started with junior Manuel de Backer making his season debut in the 10,000 meters with a time of 29:52.29. Junior Tannock Blair came out big with a 1,500 meter time of 3:50.44, which is currently the second fastest 1,500 meter time in the Atlantic 10.

The Bills hiked it down to Oxford, Mississippi for the Ole Miss Relays. Junior Ann Harlos made big moves at the meet placing sixth in the women’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:02.34, the third fastest league time in the event this year. Junior Colton Nettleton came out of the 1,500 meters in sixth place with a time of 3:57.26, one of the top times in the A-10 this season.

Another A-10 notable time came from junior Dorrian Gordon, who posted a time of 9:24.62 in his first 3,000-meter steeplechase of the year. With that time, Gordon broke his previous personal record of 9:36.15 and now holds the third best time for the event in the A-10.

The Bills wrapped up the meet with a win in the men’s javelin. Junior Alex Eldridge launched his winning toss on his first attempt, giving him 162-02.

The Bills came away from the meet with good results to launch them into their next meet. The Bills are next in action at home for the Billiken Invitational over the weekend from April 6-7. The Bills will be in action at the SLU Medical Center Stadium, located on SLU’s med campus.