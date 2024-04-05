Josh Schertz expected to be announced as new SLU men’s basketball head coach in the coming days

Former head coach Travis Ford was fired from his role as SLU men’s basketball head coach on March 13 after eight seasons with the Billikens. With this, Athletic Director Chris May’s search for a new men’s basketball coach commenced. After a month with no word of a new hire, Billiken fans began speculating. One of the highly anticipated prospects was Josh Shertz: Schertz has spent his past three seasons with Indiana State, helping the Sycamores to be highly competitive in Missouri Valley Conference. After the Sycamores lost to the Seton Hall Pirates by two in the NIT final yesterday, April 4, many fans sensed mobilization from the SLU Athletic Department.

In alignment with many predictions, today, April 5, various press outlets announced that they expected Josh Schertz to be hired as SLU men’s basketball head coach “in the coming days,” (CBS Sports). In understandment of Schertz’s potential value as Billikens head coach, CBS Sports went further in postulating that SLU will offer Schertz, “north of $2 million…vaulting him to the top of the highest-paid coaches in the Atlantic-10.”

This is a developing story, more updates will be posted in the coming days.