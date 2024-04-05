Former Indiana State Head Coach, Josh Schertz, expected to be hired as new SLU Mens Basketball Head Coach this weekend.
Former Indiana State Head Coach, Josh Schertz, expected to be hired as new SLU Men’s Basketball Head Coach this weekend.
(Photo Courtesy of CBS Sports)

Josh Schertz expected to be announced as new SLU men’s basketball head coach in the coming days

Byline photo of Nora Kotnik
Nora Kotnik, Sports Editor
April 5, 2024

Former head coach Travis Ford was fired from his role as SLU men’s basketball head coach on March 13 after eight seasons with the Billikens. With this, Athletic Director Chris May’s search for a new men’s basketball coach commenced. After a month with no word of a new hire, Billiken fans began speculating. One of the highly anticipated prospects was Josh Shertz: Schertz has spent his past three seasons with Indiana State, helping the Sycamores to be highly competitive in Missouri Valley Conference. After the Sycamores lost to the Seton Hall Pirates by two in the NIT final yesterday, April 4, many fans sensed mobilization from the SLU Athletic Department. 

In alignment with many predictions, today, April 5, various press outlets announced that they expected Josh Schertz to be hired as SLU men’s basketball head coach “in the coming days,” (CBS Sports). In understandment of Schertz’s potential value as Billikens head coach, CBS Sports went further in postulating that SLU will offer Schertz, “north of $2 million…vaulting him to the top of the highest-paid coaches in the Atlantic-10.”

This is a developing story, more updates will be posted in the coming days.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University News
$1410
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Saint Louis University. Your contribution will help us cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Caitlin Clark blows by LSU guard, Hailey Van Lith, in Elite Eight matchup against the Tigers.
Hawkeye Bullseye
Cardinals rising stars Lars Nootbar (left) and Nolan Gorman (right) celebrating a home run.
St. Louis Cardinals look to bounce back in 2024, “For the Lou”
SLU Field Hockey Celebrates 5-1 victory against Lock Haven University on their Senior Day.
SLU set to install on-campus field hockey pitch
SLU Athletic Director, Chris May, is met with a challenging decision in appointing a new head coach for SLU Mens Basketball.
Hunt for new SLU men's basketball coach is underway - Who will Lead the Billikens next?
SLU Mens head basketball coach during the teams loss against George Washington on Feb. 24.
SLU Men's Basketball head coach is fired after eight seasons with the Billikens
Brae Sanchez competes at the Atlantic 10 Championships meet.
SLU Swim and Dive ends their season and look forward to the next
More in Uncategorized
Students play soccer and lacrosse on the Vandeventer Field on March 20. With a $1.3 millon dollar renovation, the field has new lighting, turf and netting. (Couretsy of Jack Herlihy).
Inside the $1.3 million Vandeventer Field overhaul
Ending the current daylight savings time system is something voters across the political system want in Missouri.
Most Missouri voters want to stop springing forward and falling back
Red tulips bloom in front of SLUs clocktower.
SLU in Bloom
Photo from CaseyNeistat
Seeing double: the two faces of the Apple Vision Pro
Houses that line Shaw neighborhood, packed with cars as people return home for the day.
Gentrification transforms the Shaw Neighborhood
Students decorated the sidewalks outside Simon Recreation Center with chalk during their Wellness Day on Feb. 9 (Shah Shamsipour / The University News)
SLUdents take off for the fourth university wide Wellness Day

The University News

The Student News Site of Saint Louis University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University News
$1410
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The University News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *