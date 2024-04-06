Josh Schertz announced as SLU Men’s Basketball Head Coach

Saint Louis University Athletics announced Josh Schertz as new men’s basketball head coach this morning.

Chris May said during a press conference this morning that, “Josh is a dynamic leader who will build a championship basketball program that the entire Billiken community will be proud of.”

This past year, Schertz had an especially successful season being named the 2024 Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Coach of the Year, and Hugh Durham National Coach of the Year. Schertz also led the Indiana State Sycamores to the Men’s National Invitational Tournament (NIT) Final this year.

Athletic Director Chris May mentioned that he is “thrilled to welcome Josh, his wife Natalia and sons, Jordan and Jaden, to the Billiken family.” Athletic Director May went further, explaining the assets that Schertz will contribute; “[He] has had considerable success throughout his career in the areas connected to our strategic objectives and values.” May explains what he would like to see out of Schertz in his new role as head coach, “The expectation at SLU is to compete for championships and to advance in the NCAA tournament,” (SLU Billikens).

Story continues below advertisement

After accepting his position as Head Coach, Schertz explained his excitement to the press saying, “this is a place where you can build a sustainable championship-level program.” Schertz says he “can’t wait to get to work building and developing a program everyone involved can be proud of,” (SLU Billikens).

Billiken Athletics will be officially welcoming Schertz Monday morning in the Champions Center at 10:00 a.m.. This press conference will be open to the public.